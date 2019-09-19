KIMBERLY, Idaho — Steep climb, no sweat — despite a quick turnaround.
After competing Friday during the Wood River Invite, in Sun Valley, Idaho, tired legs were tested Tuesday.
During the incline of the Magic Mountain Invitational, a Wells runner not only climbed up terrain — he also rose toward the top of the standings.
Senior Matthew James — competing as one of 121 athletes in the varsity boys race — marched his way to 19th place with a time of 24:15.
James opened a substantial lead ahead of the Leopards’ No. 2 runner, freshman Victor Jauregui crossing 60th with a time of 27:52.
Wells freshman Ruben Cobian finished 73rd in 29:46.
In 79th, Owyhee sophomore Eden Atkins posted the team’s only time on Athletic.net — closing his run in 30:45.
For the Leopards, sophomore Morgan Johnson followed in 80th in 30:53.
*Times were not posted for Owyhee junior Antonio Ovando, junior Alan Kelly or senior Lance Owyhee.
Varsity Girls
You have free articles remaining.
The Wells girls were the only local team to field enough athletes to post a qualifying finish in the standings, ranking sixth of seven-scoring programs with 175 points.
Leading the way for the Lady Leopards was junior Zion McKay — who placed 33rd of 93 athletes — closing the course in 32:33.
Junior teammate Liliana Cobian crossed threes spots later in 36th with a time of 33:09.
Owyhee’s girls were paced by senior Thalia Thomas in 51st at 35:21, senior teammate Isabella Pasqual following two spots back at 53rd in 36:15.
Wells junior Ana Roque-Luna finished 57th with a time of 37:40, fellow junior McKenli Myers crossing in 38:49 for 61st place.
For the Lady Braves, senior Talliah Hanchor placed 68th with a time of 40:52.
Sophomore Jimena Roque-Luna rounded out the Lady Leopards’ roster in 41:36 for 70th place.
Up Next
Wells and Owyhee will compete Thursday, Sept. 26, during the Dani Bates Invitational, at Canyon Springs Golf Course, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.