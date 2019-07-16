{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — The Old West bronc riding of the Silver State Stampede came down to the final horse.

The two-head average also came down to a single point.

In round one, Travon Cowdell racked up 84 points Saturday night for the win — riding a high-kicking, long-striding bucker — making the whistle before wearing the dashboard of his mount.

The ride was worth $900.

Second in the first round went to Lane Johnson’s 78-point effort Friday night — his saddle sliding way forward — riding the neck for the final jumps of the ride, knocking down $675.

In Sunday’s short-go, Cowdell was lifted from his seat and nearly bucked off multiple times — sticking with it and making the whistle — his score falling from his round-winning 84 to a 71.

The door was left open for Johnson and he burst through.

His bay in the final round made a circle to the left and crashed between the pickup men, Johnson lifting and charging the entire way.

Can’t be more consistent than a pair of 78s.

With a two-horse total of 156 points, Johnson went to No. 1 — besting Cowdell’s 155 on two by a single point — Johnson earning the big payday of $1,350 and Cowdell taking home $1,012.50.

The total money won was also a close race.

Altogether — round money and the average — Johnson raked in $2,025 and Cowdell finished with $1,912.50.

Third place went to Paul Padilla, who scored 147 points on two for $675.

He settled in during his first ride, spurring and facing the crowd as he let out a yell — Padilla was having fun.

In the short round, the trip was not as pleasant — his horse going right from the chute — Padilla blowing a stirrup and using sheer grit to make a qualified ride.

A pair of cowboys shared fourth and fifth place, Rowdy Hutchison and Cody McCarthy each marking 144 points on two broncs, making $168.75 apiece.

Hutchison also won $225 for fourth place in the first round with a 74-point ride Saturday night.

Third in the first round went to McCarthy’s brother.

Caden McCarthy scored 75 points Friday night and earned $450 but was thrown over the front of his bronc on Sunday during the short-go.

Congratulations to Lane Johnson on winning the history-rich Old West bronc riding, Travon Cowdell for his first-round W and to all cowboys who provided some fantastic rides and thrilling buck-offs during the 2019 Silver State Stampede.

