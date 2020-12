Johnston signs letter with Edmonds College

ELKO — In Greek mythology, Triton is a god of the sea and Elko senior Mariah Johnston likes the water.

Johnston, who plays volleyball for the Lady Indians, just signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for Edmonds College, in Lynnwood, Washington, a suburb of Seattle.

Fittingly, the team name is the Tritons.

“They emailed me in the spring and throughout the summer. I went on a visit in October and got to practice with the team for two days. I liked them, they liked me,” Johnston said. “I loved the area. It’s close to the water and the program was really welcoming.”

Luckily for Johnston, there shouldn’t be an expected position change during her transition from high school to the collegiate level.

“I signed as a setter. I will either be there or at libero,” she said.

Johnston has already played both positions for Elko, where she has served a host of responsibilities.

“She is a very hard-working, dedicated, coachable kid,” said Johnston’s and Elko’s former coach, Cammie Nelson. “I had her for two years on varsity, and she played multiple positions for me. She played those so well, I knew I could depend on her wherever I needed her to be.”