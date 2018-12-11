ELKO – There are a few ways to game plan around elite kick returners.
Kick away from them, kick around them or kick them the ball – and deal with the consequences – all strategies that played through the minds of Elko opponents throughout the course of the past two 3A football seasons thanks to EHS senior Cooper Jones.
A 3A North 1st-Team All-League selection at kick returner, running back and cornerback – Jones was selected as the best kick return specialist in the state, as voted on by the coaches for the second year in a row.
He finished second in the state with 271 yards on kick returns in 10 attempts, his average of 27.1 yards ranking first among players with double-digit returns.
His long of 78 yards came on Sept. 29 on the road, in Truckee, California.
Jones ranked fourth in the state with 144 yards on eight punt returns, 87 of which coming late in the first half for a touchdown of the Indians’ home playoff game against Lowry, on Oct.25, at Warrior Field.
Along with his 1st-Team All-State status as a returner, Jones was also selected a 2nd-Team All-State player in the other two phases of the game – offensively and defensively.
At running back, he finished eighth in the state and rushed for 863 yards on 108 carries – averaging eight yards per tote – tying for 17th in attempts.
He finished the season with nine rushing touchdowns, averaging a TD every 12 times he touched the football.
When not used as a ball carrier, Jones was dangerous when he left the backfield – catching 15 passes for 349 yards (11th in the state) with three receiving TDs.
He accounted for 57 percent of Elko’s total passing attack of 614 yards for the season.
His average of 23.3 yards per reception led the state among players with double-digit catches.
Jones is simply dangerous with the football in his hands and in open space.
Defensively, he tied for sixth in the state with four interceptions – recording one against Dayton and Fallon – notching a pick in each contest versus Lowry during the regular season and the first round of the playoffs.
From the edge of Elko’s field goal defense, Jones used his quickness and speed to beat the chip around the outside – blocking two kicks.
For the season, he finished with 57 tackles – notching a season-best 10 (nine solo) on Sept. 29 against the Wolverines.
Carl Hansen
Senior outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Hansen – depending on the alignment of Elko’s 50-base defense – was another player for the Indians who made opposing coaches rethink their approach.
For his efforts, Hansen added to his 1st-Team All-League defensive selection with a 2nd-Team All-State honor.
Standing 6-foot-0, Hansen’s wingspan is much longer than his height and his lean-looking frame is deceiving – he’s remarkably strong.
Possessing surprising strength and underrated athleticism – combined with a hunter’s mindset – Hansen finished fifth in the state in tackles with 99 stops (74 solo) in nine ballgames.
He averaged 11 tackles per game, the second-best total in the state.
No player from No. 1 through No. 4 of the state leaders in tackles played in fewer than 12 contests.
Hansen sat out Elko’s loss in the first round of the playoffs to Lowry with a concussion he suffered on a peel-back block in the Indians’ regular season finale.
On Sept. 21 in a home victory over Fernley, he booked a season-high 18 tackles (13 unassisted), tallied a sack, defended two passes and blocked a field goal.
Hansen tallied double-digit tackles in six of the nine games he played.
For the season, he made 5-1/2 sacks, ranking ninth in the state – recording 1-1/2 sacks in the Indians’ home opener on Aug. 31 versus Dayton.
Rolando Acosta
Elko junior Rolando Acosta made waves in his first season of varsity football.
Like Jones and Hansen, he also gave opposing coaches and backfields headaches on his way to a 2nd-Team All-State selection at nose guard.
Typically, nose guards are massive men – Acosta whipped offensive linemen with quickness and grit.
Standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 160 pounds, he routinely beat his man across the line of scrimmage with a lightning move and sheer will.
Like a flash, he often appeared from the abyss before quarterbacks or ball carriers knew what hit them – Acosta reminding them it was him doing the hitting.
He ranked 15th in the state with 78 tackles – including 60 solo stuffs.
Against the Vaqueros, a line from “Remember the Titans” rings true when Coach Yost tells his defense to “make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans!”
Sept. 21 will be a night that summons bad memories for the Fernley football team, as Acosta turned in one of the truly-astonishing defensive performances one will ever see from a high school football player.
He tied his season high with 10 tackles (nine solo), made a sack, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and blocked a punt – the stymied boot picked up by senior teammate Ronin Rowley and returned 34 yards for a touchdown to close the first half – leading an Elko defense that made seven takeaways in the game.
As was the case in his ranking for tackles, Acosta finished 15th in the state with 3-1/2 sacks – making 1-1/2 on Aug. 31 against the Dust Devils.
Congratulations to Cooper Jones for being named the best kick returner in the state for the second-consecutive season and his 2nd-Team all-State selections at running back and cornerback and to Carl Hansen and Rolando Acosta for their 2nd-Team All-State nods along Elko’s defensive line.
