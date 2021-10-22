Jones ties for 1st-Team All-State nod

WASHOE CITY — Three area teams were represented at the Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but an individual member etched her name onto the list of 1st-Team All-State performers.

Taking place Oct. 12-13, at Toiyabe Golf Club, West Wendover, Wells and Battle Mountain all qualified for the grandest stage of the season.

In the team standings, The Meadows and North Tahoe embarked on a good battle — the Lady Mustangs fending off the Lady Lakers for the state title.

The Meadows overcame a five-stroke deficit from the first round and took its game to an elite level on day two, not only making up the margin but exceeding it with plenty of room to spare.

North Tahoe shot a 428 in the first round, the Meadows following with a 433 — the Mustangs tearing off an impressive 416 in the second round and the Lady Lakers dropping to a 444.

With a collective total of 849, The Meadows claimed the 2A state title — North Tahoe finishing second with an 872.

West Wendover ranked third but was well off the pace with a two-round tally of 1,113 (549 and 564), and Wells was not far behind in fourth with a two-day card of 1,122 on rounds of 568 and 554.

Yerington rounded out the top-five with a total score of 1,276 (629 and 647), and Battle Mountain closed out the six-team field with a total mark of 1,331 (687 and 644).

State Champion, 1st-Team All-State

Individually, The Meadows’ Mizara Horton staked her claim to the 2A girls state championship by a wide margin — dominating with a 26-stroke victory — notching stellar rounds of 77 and 73 for a total score of 150.

Incline’s Shannon Hugar — who qualified as an individual — took second place with a 176, coming on consistent days of 90 and 86.

North Tahoe’s Libby Webb continued the steady scores with cards of 90 and 94 for third-place 184, and The Meadows’ Alexandria Wasserberger also had just a four-stroke difference between her rounds — posting a 101 and a 97 — ranking fourth with a 198.

She was followed by a 199 (109 and 90) from the clubs of Coral Academy’s Emilee Sundem, another individual qualifier, and another 199 by North Tahoe’s Franny Gramanz — tying for fifth with nearly-identical rounds of 99 and 100.

The 1st-Team All-State selections came down to another tie, West Wendover’s Kayla Jones splitting seventh with Sage Ridge’s Lauren Vort — an individual golfer — each shooting 207 for the tourney.

Jones posted a 102 in the first round and a 105 in the second, while Vort bounced back from an opening-round 108 with a nine-stroke improvement for a sub-100 99 on day two.

2nd-Team All-State

The Meadows’ Iris Sim was ninth place with a 229 — coming on similar scores of 115 and 114 — and North Tahoe’s Syd Whistler closed out the top-10 with a 241 on cards of 119 and 122.

The Lady Lakers added another name to the 2nd-Team All-State golfers in 11th place, Baylie Gensburg carding a total score of 248 on rounds of 120 and 128.

Wells locked down the next two 2nd-Team All-State performances, Tiffany Higbee finishing 12th with a 252 (129 and 123) and Trynity Herzog taking 13th on a score of 257 (131 and 126).

Yerington’s Malia Trunk placed 14th with a score of 260 (111 and 149), and North Tahoe’s Toby Jacob closed out the 2nd-Team All-State selections and the top-15 with a two-round score of 263 on days of 126 and 137.

Locally

West Wendover’s Sarah Childress neared a 2nd-Team All-State nod but her bid fell a place and nine-strokes shy, taking 16th with a two-round total of 272 with cards of 133 and 139.

For the Lady Leopards, Mia Frausto finished 18th with a two-day score of 274 (128 and 146).

Back to the Lady Wolverines, Moriah Haney finished off the top-20 with a two-round tally of 286 on cards of 139 and 147.

Battle Mountain’s Kiana Gonzales paced the Lady Longhorns with a 23rd-place 305 (149 and 156), teammate Lisette Haney following in 26th place with a two-day score of 330 (167 and 163).

In 29th, Battle Mountain’s Hadlee Bauer posted a two-day total of 332 with rounds of 183 and 149.

Wells’ Evelyn Walz was 31st with a 339 (180 and 159), West Wendover’s Norma Alvorodo followed in 32nd with a 348 (175 and 173) and Battle Mountain’s Vanessa Gillogley closed out the local field with a two-round score of 364 (188 and 176) for 33rd place.

Well Done

Congratulations to West Wendover for its third-place finish as a team, Kayla Jones on a her seventh-place split and 1st-Team All-State performance, Wells’ Tiffany Higbee and Trynity Herzog on their 2nd-Team All-State selections and to all teams and athletes who qualified for the Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships.

