WINNEMUCCA – Entering the 2018 Division 3A state wrestling tournament as one of the clear favorites to win a state championship, Elko’s Carl Hansen placed third at 170 pounds.

Redemption.

Of Elko’s 56 points – placing sixth in the Division 3A state rankings – Hansen tallied 23 points during the 2019 Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

Hansen, now a senior, went 3-0 with two wins by fall and another by major decision – winning the 182-pound state title.

He opened the tournament with a win by fall in 47 seconds of Virgin Valley’s Nate Abbott during the quarterfinal round and followed with a major-decision victory of 14-5 in the semifinal over Spring Creek’s Cody Jenkins.

In the championship match, Hansen completed the journey of becoming a state champion with a pin in 1:46 of Lowry’s Anthony Peterson.

Elko sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht gave the Indians their second wrestler in the finals, qualifying in the 113-pound division.

Kinterknecht finished with a 2-1 record and a win by pin.

In the quarterfinal round, he earned a 6-2 decision over Western’s Anjelo Vigilia and pinned Spring Creek’s Jacob Taylor in 1:44 during the semifinal.

However, awaiting Kinterknecht in the championship was a machine, Virgin Valley’s Rudy Cannon.

Cannon dominated the action for an 8-3 decision, Kinterknecht taking second place.

Elko’s final wrestler to finish with a record of .500 or better was sophomore Darin Legrand, who took fourth place at 220 pounds.

Legrand won his quarterfinal match with a 9-3 decision over Mojave’s Nicholas Service, but he was pinned by Boulder City’s Ryan Vanario in 2:46 during the semifinal round.

In the consolation semifinal, Legrand defeated Valley’s John Baloyot by fall in 1:22.

Legrand fell for the second time in the third-fourth match.

After falling behind 7-2, Legrand earned an escape and a two-point takedown of Spring Creek’s Hunter Hood, making the score 7-5.

As the action heated up, Legrand put his head in danger – Hood latching onto his famed move of a head-and-arm and rolling Legrand over for a pin at the 4:31 mark.

Congratulations to Hansen on his state championship, Kinterknecht on his runner-up finish and Legrand for placing in the state tournament.

Of Elko’s nine qualifiers to the state tournament, the Indians will return the bulk of what is a young team – graduating only Hansen, Brandon Mariluch (152 pounds) and Ezekiel Stewart (160 pounds).

