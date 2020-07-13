Just call him ‘McBest’: McBeth wins Old West Bronc Riding

ELKO — The Old West Bronc Riding is always a fan favorite of the Silver State Stampede, and the 2020 version was no different.
From high scores to buck-offs, the event showed a little of everything once again.
Consisting of a long-go and a short-go, riders competed both Friday night and Saturday night during the performances — half of the field in each round.
From there, the top-eight scores were brought back to do it all again during Sunday’s performance.
The structure of the Old West Bronc Riding was a two-head average for the main title, but moneys were paid in each go-round as well.
When the dust settled, no man took home more cold-hard cash than Mike McBeth.
Competing Saturday night, McBeth began his tenure at the Stampede with a bang — winning the first round with a score of 83 points for $928.
On Sunday, McBeth did not place in the final round but he rode — putting up the necessary score to hammer the nail in the competition — notching a mark of 72 points for a two-horse tally of 155 points.
He won another $928 for the average victory and gained a shiny set of Garcia spurs, claiming $1,856 altogether.
McBeth needed every point for the average crown, as Cody McCarthy took second place with a two-horse total of 154 points.
Of all the competitors, McCarthy was the lone rider who earned a check in each round.
He placed third in the long-go with a score of 79 for $464 and tied for the win in the short-go score of 75 points Sunday — matching the 75 posted by Matthew Hart — each collecting $406 on their last horses.
McCarthy won $696 for second place in the average, $464 for third in the long-go and $406 for the first-place tie in the short round — giving him a total of $1,566 during the Stampede.
As for Hart — in addition to his $406 for a first-place split in the short-go — he wound up third in the average for $464 with a two-horse score of 151, adding his 75 on Sunday to a non-placing score of 76 on his first bronc.
Connor Wines — the new cow boss at the Spanish Ranch — also claimed two checks, one in the average and the other in the first round.
Wines scored 150 points on two horses for a fourth-place finish worth $232.
He received the same check for a 77.5-point mark on his first bucker, taking home $464 from the Stampede.
Zach Rockwell booked an 81.5-point, second-place ride for a $696 check in the long round, but he came down before the eight-second whistle in the short-go.
In the final round, third place went to Donald Papp for a 74-point effort worth $232 and Caden McCarthy took fourth place with a score of 73 for $116.
