Just call him ‘McBest’: McBeth wins Old West Bronc Riding

Of all the competitors, McCarthy was the lone rider who earned a check in each round.

He placed third in the long-go with a score of 79 for $464 and tied for the win in the short-go score of 75 points Sunday — matching the 75 posted by Matthew Hart — each collecting $406 on their last horses.

McCarthy won $696 for second place in the average, $464 for third in the long-go and $406 for the first-place tie in the short round — giving him a total of $1,566 during the Stampede.

As for Hart — in addition to his $406 for a first-place split in the short-go — he wound up third in the average for $464 with a two-horse score of 151, adding his 75 on Sunday to a non-placing score of 76 on his first bronc.

Connor Wines — the new cow boss at the Spanish Ranch — also claimed two checks, one in the average and the other in the first round.

Wines scored 150 points on two horses for a fourth-place finish worth $232.

He received the same check for a 77.5-point mark on his first bucker, taking home $464 from the Stampede.

Zach Rockwell booked an 81.5-point, second-place ride for a $696 check in the long round, but he came down before the eight-second whistle in the short-go.

In the final round, third place went to Donald Papp for a 74-point effort worth $232 and Caden McCarthy took fourth place with a score of 73 for $116.

