Just call him ‘McBest’: McBeth wins Old West Bronc Riding
Just call him ‘McBest’: McBeth wins Old West Bronc Riding

ELKO — The Old West Bronc Riding is always a fan favorite of the Silver State Stampede, and the 2020 version was no different.

From high scores to buck-offs, the event showed a little of everything once again.

Consisting of a long-go and a short-go, riders competed both Friday night and Saturday night during the performances — half of the field in each round.

From there, the top-eight scores were brought back to do it all again during Sunday’s performance.

The structure of the Old West Bronc Riding was a two-head average for the main title, but moneys were paid in each go-round as well.

When the dust settled, no man took home more cold-hard cash than Mike McBeth.

Competing Saturday night, McBeth began his tenure at the Stampede with a bang — winning the first round with a score of 83 points for $928.

Mike McBeth long-go

Mike McBeth lifts as his horse attempts to pop him out of the saddle in the Old West bronc riding during Saturday's performance of the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. McBeth won the round with an 83-point ride for $928.

On Sunday, McBeth did not place in the final round but he rode — putting up the necessary score to hammer the nail in the competition — notching a mark of 72 points for a two-horse tally of 155 points.

He won another $928 for the average victory and gained a shiny set of Garcia spurs, claiming $1,856 altogether.

Mike McBeth short-go

Mike McBeth nails down the average win of the Old West Bronc Riding with a score of 72 points during Sunday's performance of the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. With a score of 155 points, he earned a set of Garcia Spurs and $928 to go along with $928 for winning the first round with an 83-point during Saturday's perf in the long-go. In total, McBeth won $1,856.

McBeth needed every point for the average crown, as Cody McCarthy took second place with a two-horse total of 154 points.

Of all the competitors, McCarthy was the lone rider who earned a check in each round.

He placed third in the long-go with a score of 79 for $464 and tied for the win in the short-go score of 75 points Sunday — matching the 75 posted by Matthew Hart — each collecting $406 on their last horses.

Cody McCarthy

Cody McCarthy splits the win in the short-go of the Old West Bronc Riding with a 75-point ride Sunday during the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. McCarthy won $406 for the ride, $464 for third-place 79 in the long-go and $696 for second place in the average with a two-horse total of 154 points.

McCarthy won $696 for second place in the average, $464 for third in the long-go and $406 for the first-place tie in the short round — giving him a total of $1,566 during the Stampede.

As for Hart — in addition to his $406 for a first-place split in the short-go — he wound up third in the average for $464 with a two-horse score of 151, adding his 75 on Sunday to a non-placing score of 76 on his first bronc.

Matthew Hart

Matthew Hart starts a 75-point Sunday during the short-go of the Old West Bronc Riding during the Silver State Stampede, at Elko County Fairgrounds. He won $406 on the ride and ranked third in the average with a two-horse total of 151 points for another $464.

Connor Wines — the new cow boss at the Spanish Ranch — also claimed two checks, one in the average and the other in the first round.

Wines scored 150 points on two horses for a fourth-place finish worth $232.

He received the same check for a 77.5-point mark on his first bucker, taking home $464 from the Stampede.

Zach Rockwell booked an 81.5-point, second-place ride for a $696 check in the long round, but he came down before the eight-second whistle in the short-go.

In the final round, third place went to Donald Papp for a 74-point effort worth $232 and Caden McCarthy took fourth place with a score of 73 for $116.

