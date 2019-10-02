TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Of the local athletes in the junior varsity races at the Dani Bates Invitational, the action was heavily dominated by the boys.
In the JV boys race, Spring Creek finished third out of 15 teams with 78 points — Elko ranking eighth with 265 points.
Spring Creek sophomore Dillyn Sanchez set a personal record of 19:28.6 for seventh place out of 197 athletes, followed by a 19:34.9 from sophomore Joshua Lore to round out the top-10.
Wells senior Matthew James ranked 18th with a season-record 19:54.9, followed in 19th place by Spring Creek freshman Ben Claridge’s 19:57.2.
Freshman Joseph Terras gave the Spartans another PR of 20:03.3 in 21st place, and sophomore Dallin Dastrup followed with a personal best of his own in 20:05.5 for 24th.
Junior Camden Mortensen notched a season-best of 20:10.9 in 29th place for Spring Creek, and Elko senior Caleb Marma ran the fastest 5K of his one-year career for 33rd in 20:16.6.
A season record of 20:31.6 was good enough for 42nd by Elko sophomore Kevin Tanner, and Spring Creek freshman Gage Kelly ranked 48th in 20:45.7.
Fellow freshman Joel Herman closed out the top-50 for the Spartans in 20:50.4.
Another Spring Creek ninth-grader, Colin Simpson, set a personal record in 20:54.3 for 55th place.
He was followed in 58th by junior teammate Garret Frisbie’s 20:57.9, and sophomore Braden Fisher closed his run in 21:09.6 for 62nd place.
Elko sophomore Gavin Nicola placed 65th with a time of 21:14.1, freshman teammate Joshua Maynard crossing in 68th with a time of 21:32.
West Wendover freshman Abram Marin set a personal record in 21:46.9 for 73rd, and Spring Creek freshman Thomas Canning crossed in 22:17.6 for 82nd.
Spring Creek sophomore Wayne Poll finished 84th in 22:21.3, and sophomore teammate Cody Parker placed 87th in 22:28.
Wells freshman Victor Jauregui ranked 89th with a personal-record 22:31, fellow ninth-grader Ruben Cobian adding his personal record of 22:42.7 for 99th place.
Spring Creek sophomore Christian Pope neared a top-half finish with a time of 22:44.5 for 102nd place.
JV Girls
In the junior varsity girls race, Spring Creek tallied a fourth-place finish with 138 points — the Lady Leopards of Wells ranking sixth of nine teams with 157 points.
Elko senior Marrisa Valdez tallied a season record of 24:33 for 13th place.
West Wendover sophomore Martha Pantelakis set a personal record in 26:15.6 for 20th place, and Wells junior Liliana Cobian followed in 21st with a season-best 26:29.6.
Spring Creek junior Stephanie Fish finished in 26:37.6 for 23rd place.
Wells junior Zion McKay’s season record of 28:01.6 was 46th, and Spring Creek junior Jaden Pool followed in 28:03.4 for 47th place.
Spring Creek sophomore Hilary Burton wrapped up in 29:02.5 for 63rd place, Wells junior Ana Roque-Luna calso nearing a top-half finish of the 115-girl field with a season-record 29:15.6 for 64th place.
Up Next
Elko will compete Friday during the Reed Invitational, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.
Most of the programs will take a week off and rest up for the Lowry Invitational on Oct. 11, at Winnemucca Golf Course.
