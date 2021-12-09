Keim earns 1st-Team All-State selection

SPRING CREEK — With another year of eligibility for the fall of 2022, Spring Creek junior Rylee Keim did not waste time waiting for her senior season.

Keim, playing at outside hitter, led the Lady Spartans to the postseason with a late push — knocking down a 1st-Team All-State selection along the way.

She ranked second in the Division 3A North-East with 198 kills, closed ninth in the conference with 144 digs — making plays on offense and defense — was 13th in the league with 21 aces and split 15th with 21 assists and nine blocks and eight assists.

Some of Keim’s best performances came late in the season in must-have matches.

On Oct. 26, 2021, on the road versus Lowry, Keim notched a season-high 23 kills in a five-set victory over the Lady Buckaroos.

Keim also set her season high for digs with 17 in the match.

She also tallied 20-plus putaways with 21 in a four-set home win over Dayton on Oct. 16, 2021, in Spring Creek.

On the same day — playing the Lady Dust Devils in a doubleheader — Keim served up a season-best eight aces in a three-set loss.

Despite playing at outside hitter, Keim also served as a viable defensive option away from the net — recording double-digit digs in nine matches and finishing with nine or more 11 times.

When at the net, she posted a pair of double-block efforts — finishing two stuffs against Truckee in a 3-2 loss on Sept. 18, 2021, in Spring Creek, and once again in a 3-0 home sweep of Fallon on Oct. 28, 2021, which clinched the Lady Spartans a position in the regional tournament.

Cammie Thompson

Perhaps the player who made the most improvement during the 2021 season was Spring Creek senior Cammie Thompson, who closed the year with 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selections at setter.

Thompson was the engine that drove the Lady Spartans’ offense, starting points and big runs with precision passing.

She led the league in assists by a wide margin, setting up 345 putaways — nearly 100 assists ahead of second-place Kassandra Miller, on Fernley, with 248 assists.

In the first game of the doubleheader with Dayton, Thompson dished a season-high 36 assists — one of four of her 30-plus assist performances on the year.

She closed with 10-plus assists in 13 matches and made 20 or more 11 times.

Defensively, she was proficient as well — finishing seventh in the conference with 150 digs.

Thompson recorded double-digit digs seven times and posted 20 or better twice, setting her season high with 26 digs in the Fallon sweep that booked Spring Creek into the playoffs.

EmmaJay Larsen

Unfortunately, for Elko senior EmmaJay Larsen — who was a 2nd-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North selection as a middle blocker — the Lady Indians’ stats for the season were extremely incomplete.

Through Elko’s use of Hudl, only 10 matches were recorded — nothing after Sept. 24, 2021.

Larsen was credited with 25 kills, nine blocks, eight aces, 12 digs and four assists — posting a pair of five-block contests in a 3-1 home loss to Truckee on Sept. 17, 2021, and a 3-0 road win on Sept. 24, 2021, at Dayton.

With only three matches exported to MaxPreps, Larsen blocked four shots in a 3-0 road sweep of Hug on Sept. 3, 2021, in Reno, and added three more swats in a 3-0 home sweep of Wooster on Sept. 11, 2021, at Centennial Gymnasium — notching eight kills in each match.

2nd-Team All-League

A trio of local players were recognized as 2nd-Team All-League athletes, two from Elko and another from Spring Creek.

Jenna Windous

Spring Creek junior Jenna Windous — possessing another year of eligibility with Keim — has already turned in remarkable plays for the Lady Spartans all over the floor.

She gained her 2nd-Team All-League selection as a utility player, probably Spring Creek’s most versatile weapon.

Windous finished eighth in the league with 57 assists and ranked ninth in the conference with 83 kills.

She placed 11th in the 3A North-East with 120 digs and served up 14 aces, tying for 15th in the league.

With 13 digs, Windous set her season high for kills — doing so both against Lowry (3-2 road win) and on Oct. 9, 2021, in Fallon (3-1 road loss).

Oct. Oct. 12, 2021, Windous served a season-best five aces in a three-set sweep of the Lady Indians, in Elko.

Windous tallied double-digit digs in six matches, setting a season high with 17 in the Lady Spartans’ road win over Lowry.

Early in the season, she posted a season high 26 assists in a 3-0 home sweep of Wooster on Sept. 10, 2021, in Spring Creek.

Ellen Wickersham

As a senior, Ellen Wickersham gave the Lady Indians a 2nd-Team All-League performer as an outside hitter.

Like Larsen, her stats were extremely partial — due to a lack of entrances to both Hudl and MaxPreps.

She was credited with 21 kills, 10 aces, four blocks, 38 digs and six assists.

According to MaxPreps, her season high for kills was eight in a three-set, 2-1 victory over Dayton on Aug. 21, 2021, in the Yerington Tournament.

In the same match, she served two aces — adding another two-ace match against Wooster.

She blocked two shots on Aug. 20, 2021, versus Douglas, and denied two more on Sept. 4, 2021, against North Valleys, in Reno.

Wickersham finished with 11 digs in the preseason matchup against Dayton.

Pacey Harris

Elko sophomore setter Pacey Harris is another player with limited statistics but loads of talent and vast potential.

Harris — in her second year of varsity volleyball — was credited with 52 assists, 23 digs, four aces and three kills in a low number of recorded matches.

She was credited with a season-high 15 assists against Truckee and made six digs versus Hug.

Honorable Mentions

Four players received honorable mentions for the league awards, two from Spring Creek and two from Elko.

Brynly Stewart

Moving junior Brynly Stewart to libero paid dividends for Spring Creek, as she closed the season with 172 digs — finishing fourth the in league.

She posted double-digit digs seven times with three matches of 20 or more, ending the regular season with back-to-back 30-plus performances — making a season-high 31 digs in Spring Creek’s road victory at Lowry and notching 30 in the Lady Spartans’ home and postseason clincher over Fallon.

For the year, Stewart added seven kills, six aces and six assists.

Brianna Dimick

In her first full year of varsity, Spring Creek sophomore Brianna Dimick served a major role for the Lady Spartans at the net as a middle hitter/blocker.

On the season, she recorded 26 kills — finishing with against Wooster and Fernley — and rejected 22 shots, which tied for 10th in the league.

Dimick blocked multiple attempts in six matches and denied three or more four times, sending back a season-high four stuffs on Oct. 8, 2021, in a 3-0 road win at South Tahoe.

Jeannie Anderson

Elko senior Jeannie Anderson marks another player who it would be interesting to see the actual numbers of.

In the middle, Anderson was a force for the Lady Indians — both putting shots down and swatting opponents’ tries.

She was credited with 34 kills, 12 aces, five blocks, 22 digs and three assists.

Anderson notched eight kills and three blocks against Wooster, and she served three aces versus Oasis Academy, Smith Valley, Douglas and North Valleys.

Aurora Eklund

Elko senior Aurora Eklund didn’t really have a set position, she played everywhere — both as a defender and a hitter — receiving her recognition as a utility player.

According to Elko’s Hudl account, Eklund — through 10 matches — posted 16 digs, three kills, two assists and an ace.

Good Job, Girls

Congratulations to Rylee Keim on her 1st-Team All-State selection, Cammie Thompson for her 1st-Team All-League position, EmmaJay Larsen for her 2nd-Team All-Region nod, Jenna Windous, Ellen Wickersham and Pacey Harris for being named 2nd-Team All-League athletes and to all girls who earned recognition for the 2021 fall volleyball season.

