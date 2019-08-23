OWYHEE — With the season rapidly approaching, Owyhee cross country coach Delmar Kelly needs runners.
“We have four right now. I’m hoping to pick up more after school starts on Monday,” Kelly said.
Owyhee is currently split down the middle, consisting of two girls and two boys.
Each of the girls running for the Lady Braves will be seniors, one of whom competed last year at the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, at Veteran’s Memorial Park, in Boulder City.
As a junior, Isabella Pasqual ranked 39th in the state with a time of 30:39.9.
At the moment, she is joined by fellow senior Talliah Hanchor.
During her junior season, Hanchor ran a 29:40 at the 1A-2A North Regional Championships — placing 27th — finishing 10 seconds behind Pasqual’s 25th-place time of 29:30.
For the boys, Kelly said his top-returning runner from last year is a junior.
As a sophomore, Antonio Ovando placed 32nd at the regional meet with a time of 21:19.
Now-senior Lance Owyhee has cross country experience — competing as a sophomore during the 2017 season — but didn’t run cross country last season, only participating in track and field in the spring.
Goals
“Their goal is to make it to state, and they’re working hard,” Kelly said. “They’re putting in more miles than they were at this time last year. We’ve been focusing a lot on speed work and conditioning.”
Opening Meet
Owyhee will open the season on Thursday during the New Plymouth (Idaho) Invitational.
