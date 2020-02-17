Kinterknecht 2nd at 3A state tourney

MESQUITE — For the second-consecutive season, Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht ranked second in the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.
As a team, the Indians placed sixth overall with 45 points and were 15 points from a top-five finish behind Fernley (60).
Now a junior, Kinterknecht closed the 2019 state tournament with a runner-up finish to Virgin Valley’s Rudy Cannon in the 113-pound state final by a score of 8-3.
Competing in the 120-pound division, Kinterknecht closed the 2020 state tourney with a 2-1 record with a pin and a victory by major decision at 120 pounds.
He pinned Western’s Armando San Juan in just 40 seconds during the quarterfinal round and racked up a major-decision victory of 18-5 versus Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods in the semifinal.
In the championship, Kinterknecht ran into a buzz saw — Sports Leadership and Management Academy’s Luke Van Orden rolling to the state title by a technical-fall margin of 16-1.
Consolation Champions
Behind Kinterknecht’s second-place performance, the Indians also gained a pair of third-place efforts from junior Darin Legrand and senior Gabe Lozano.
Darin Legrand
Legrand, wrestling in the 220-pound class, posted a 3-1 mark with two pins.
In the quarterfinal, Legrand escaped a 5-4 decision against Valley’s Jose Medina.
Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi beat Legrand by fall at the 1:1o mark of the semifinal round, but Legrand closed the tournament with consecutive wins — pinning Virgin Valley’s Shane Zarate in 3:45 of the consolation semifinal and defeating Sunrise Mountain’s Jesus Castro by fall at the 1:45 mark of the third-place match.
You have free articles remaining.
Gabe Lozano
Senior Gabe Lozano — who just really came into the sport competitively at the high school level — lost his first match but ended the 3A state tournament with three-consecutive victories at 285 pounds.
In the quarterfinal, he was pinned in 1:02 by Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Hillius.
Coming back, Lozano beat Pahrump Valley’s Jared Mudge by fall in 28 seconds and bested Fernley’s Alec Carr by a tally of 7-3 in the consolation semifinal.
Lozano stamped his name on the high side of the third-place match with a low-scoring, 2-0 decision versus Lowry’s Shane Mattson.
Non-Placers
In his first state appearance, freshman Craig Slater went 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds.
Sophomore Blaze Jones — also wrestling at state for the first time — closed with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall in the 120-pound division.
At 113 pounds, freshman Titan Kennedy finished 0-2.
Sophomore Noah Chacon also went 0-2, wrestling in the 132-pound class.
Congrats
Congratulations to Kinterknecht on his second straight runner-up finish, Legrand and Lozano on their consolation titles and to all Elko wrestlers who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.