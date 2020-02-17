You are the owner of this article.
Kinterknecht 2nd at 3A state tourney
Kinterknecht 2nd at 3A state tourney

Zeth Kinterknecht

Shown is Elko's Zeth Kinterknecht on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, during the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite. Kinterknecht notched a runner-up finish for the second straight season, posting a 2-1 record with a pin and a major decision at 120 pounds.

 Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

MESQUITE — For the second-consecutive season, Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht ranked second in the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

As a team, the Indians placed sixth overall with 45 points and were 15 points from a top-five finish behind Fernley (60).

Now a junior, Kinterknecht closed the 2019 state tournament with a runner-up finish to Virgin Valley’s Rudy Cannon in the 113-pound state final by a score of 8-3.

Competing in the 120-pound division, Kinterknecht closed the 2020 state tourney with a 2-1 record with a pin and a victory by major decision at 120 pounds.

He pinned Western’s Armando San Juan in just 40 seconds during the quarterfinal round and racked up a major-decision victory of 18-5 versus Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods in the semifinal.

In the championship, Kinterknecht ran into a buzz saw — Sports Leadership and Management Academy’s Luke Van Orden rolling to the state title by a technical-fall margin of 16-1.

Consolation Champions

Behind Kinterknecht’s second-place performance, the Indians also gained a pair of third-place efforts from junior Darin Legrand and senior Gabe Lozano.

Darin Legrand

Legrand, wrestling in the 220-pound class, posted a 3-1 mark with two pins.

In the quarterfinal, Legrand escaped a 5-4 decision against Valley’s Jose Medina.

Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi beat Legrand by fall at the 1:1o mark of the semifinal round, but Legrand closed the tournament with consecutive wins — pinning Virgin Valley’s Shane Zarate in 3:45 of the consolation semifinal and defeating Sunrise Mountain’s Jesus Castro by fall at the 1:45 mark of the third-place match.

Gabe Lozano

Senior Gabe Lozano — who just really came into the sport competitively at the high school level — lost his first match but ended the 3A state tournament with three-consecutive victories at 285 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he was pinned in 1:02 by Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Hillius.

Coming back, Lozano beat Pahrump Valley’s Jared Mudge by fall in 28 seconds and bested Fernley’s Alec Carr by a tally of 7-3 in the consolation semifinal.

Lozano stamped his name on the high side of the third-place match with a low-scoring, 2-0 decision versus Lowry’s Shane Mattson.

Non-Placers

In his first state appearance, freshman Craig Slater went 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds.

Sophomore Blaze Jones — also wrestling at state for the first time — closed with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall in the 120-pound division.

At 113 pounds, freshman Titan Kennedy finished 0-2.

Sophomore Noah Chacon also went 0-2, wrestling in the 132-pound class.

Congrats

Congratulations to Kinterknecht on his second straight runner-up finish, Legrand and Lozano on their consolation titles and to all Elko wrestlers who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships.

Related to this story

Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley
Local Sports

Indians’ JV takes 10th in Fernley

Elko placed a trio of wrestlers and finished 10th as a team against a healthy number of varsity programs, scoring 78 points. Wells finished 13th overall with 42 points and sent two grapplers to the podium, West Wendover finishing 21st with 23 points.

Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas
Local Sports

Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas

The Indians placed third with a team score of 128 points, trailing only second-place Palo Verde (147) and champion Green Valley (252.5). Elko wrestled well as a unit and sent four of nine members to podium, led by a pair of champions.

+2
Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

As a unit, the Indians ranked ninth of 27 teams with a score of 92 points during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Individually, Elko was led by runner-up efforts from freshman Craig Slater and junior Zeth Kinterknecht.

Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs
Local Sports

Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs

Despite limited team success at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational from Dec. 21-22, in Twin Falls, Idaho, three Elko wrestlers placed in their weight divisions — led by a champion at 120 pounds.

