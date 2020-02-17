Kinterknecht 2nd at 3A state tourney

Behind Kinterknecht’s second-place performance, the Indians also gained a pair of third-place efforts from junior Darin Legrand and senior Gabe Lozano.

Darin Legrand

Legrand, wrestling in the 220-pound class, posted a 3-1 mark with two pins.

In the quarterfinal, Legrand escaped a 5-4 decision against Valley’s Jose Medina.

Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi beat Legrand by fall at the 1:1o mark of the semifinal round, but Legrand closed the tournament with consecutive wins — pinning Virgin Valley’s Shane Zarate in 3:45 of the consolation semifinal and defeating Sunrise Mountain’s Jesus Castro by fall at the 1:45 mark of the third-place match.

Gabe Lozano

Senior Gabe Lozano — who just really came into the sport competitively at the high school level — lost his first match but ended the 3A state tournament with three-consecutive victories at 285 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he was pinned in 1:02 by Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Hillius.

Coming back, Lozano beat Pahrump Valley’s Jared Mudge by fall in 28 seconds and bested Fernley’s Alec Carr by a tally of 7-3 in the consolation semifinal.