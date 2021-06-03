Kinterknecht off to Dickinson State

Short-term, Kinterknecht said he obviously wants to wins and would “like to be a role model.”

For the long haul, he hopes that he “will be an All-American and be a national champion.”

Elko high School wrestling coach Mitch Overlie thinks Kinterknecht’s style will transition well to the collegiate level.

“Zethery’s biggest strengths may also be his biggest weaknesses,” Overlie said. “He knows what he wants to do and how he wants to attack. His big focus is on his feet, but he has improved a lot with his hands and his in-fighting.”

Overlie said Kinterknecht will “walk in with some intensity.”

“These guys lost their season, but the NAIA kids only got about half of a season so a lot of those kids got a free year of eligibility and I think a lot of them will go back for another year,” Overlie said. “Which is good, because those older wrestlers can kind of adopt the newcomers into the program and provide leadership in those player/coach deals.”

“I’m happy for him. Zeth has been doing this for a long time, since he was about 5,” said Derril Fry.

While at Dickinson State, Kinterknecht will live in on-campus housing — calling the rooms “really nice.”