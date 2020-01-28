Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Of 30 scoring teams during the Chaparral Invitational, only two finished ahead of Elko.
The Indians placed third with a team score of 128 points, trailing only second-place Palo Verde (147) and champion Green Valley (252.5).
Elko wrestled well as a unit and sent four of nine members to podium, led by a pair of champions.
At 122 pounds, junior Zeth Kinterknecht brought home the hardware with a 5-0 record and three wins by fall with another by major decision.
In the final round, he earned a 7-2 decision against Durango’s Anthony Favela.
From an experienced vet to a promising newcomer, freshman Craig Slater also snagged first in the 108-pound class.
Like Kinterknecht, Slater also went 5-0 and won by fall in his first two matches.
Slater’s battle for the championship was a lot tougher, gutting out a 4-3 decision over Chaparral’s Michael Garcia in the final.
Behind two champs, Elko also claimed another title — the consolation variety.
Senior Gabe Lozano placed third at 287 pounds, notching a 5-1 record with all-five wins coming on pins.
Lozano won three straight matches by fall before being pinned in 24 seconds by Desert Oasis’ Justin Golden in the semifinal round.
From the consolation bracket, Lozano beat Desert Pines’ Edgar Salas by fall at the 3:43 mark in the semi and fell Sierra Vista’s Demat Ramsey in 3:31 during the consolation championship.
Junior Darrin Legrand rounded out the medalists for the Indians, finishing sixth in the 222-pound division.
Legrand posted a 2-3 record with a pair of pinfall victories.
He won each of his opening matches by fall before losing three in a row: fall in 2:24, a 5-3 decision and by pin at the 5:13 mark.
Of Elko’s nine wrestlers, seven finished with marks of .500 or better.
Sophomore Noah Chacon finished with a 3-2 record and a pair of pins at 134 pounds.
In the 128-pound division, sophomore Elliot Leaman posted an even mark of 2-2 with two wins by fall — freshman Leonard Dohl also going 2-2 with two pins in the 197-pound class.
Junior Ricky Calderon finished 2-2 with one win by fall and another by major decision at 140 pounds.
Up Next
Elko will host the Division 3A North Duals, action beginning at 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.