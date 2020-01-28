Kinterknecht, Slater win 1st in Vegas

Senior Gabe Lozano placed third at 287 pounds, notching a 5-1 record with all-five wins coming on pins.

Lozano won three straight matches by fall before being pinned in 24 seconds by Desert Oasis’ Justin Golden in the semifinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Lozano beat Desert Pines’ Edgar Salas by fall at the 3:43 mark in the semi and fell Sierra Vista’s Demat Ramsey in 3:31 during the consolation championship.

Junior Darrin Legrand rounded out the medalists for the Indians, finishing sixth in the 222-pound division.

Legrand posted a 2-3 record with a pair of pinfall victories.

He won each of his opening matches by fall before losing three in a row: fall in 2:24, a 5-3 decision and by pin at the 5:13 mark.

Of Elko’s nine wrestlers, seven finished with marks of .500 or better.

Sophomore Noah Chacon finished with a 3-2 record and a pair of pins at 134 pounds.

In the 128-pound division, sophomore Elliot Leaman posted an even mark of 2-2 with two wins by fall — freshman Leonard Dohl also going 2-2 with two pins in the 197-pound class.