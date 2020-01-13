Kinterknecht takes 2nd, Slater 4th for Elko

As a team, the Indians finished 18th of 29 teams with 50 points — all but 11 points coming from two grapplers.
Junior Zeth Kinterknecht scored 21 points for the Indians and placed second in the 120-pound division, finishing with a 3-1 record and a win by major decision.
He barely slipped past Buhl’s Chance Burnett by a final score of 1-0 in his first match and beat Declo, Idaho’s Dax Blackmon by another slim tally of 4-2 in the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal, Kinterknecht opened a healthy amount of separation with a 10-1, major-decision win over Stetson Machen (Ririe).
From a major-decision victory to a major-decision loss.
Grace, Idaho’s Clayton Lunt dismantled Kinterknecht 12-4 in the championship match.
Elko freshman Craig Slater placed fourth in the 106-pound class, posting a 3-2 mark with two pins and scoring 18 points.
He opened the tournament with a fall victory in 48 seconds versus Homedale, Idaho’s Gabriel Hurtado and escaped a 5-4 battle with Ririe’s Connor Parkinson in the quarterfinal round.
In the semifinal, Slater was pinned in 51 seconds by South Fremont’s Dillon Gneiting.
Slater bounced back with a pin of Fruitland, Idaho’s Kolby Rau at the 1:50 mark, but American Falls, Idaho’s Cooper Evans beat Slater by a score of 5-1 in the third-fourth match.
Elko’s only other wrestler who posted a record of .500 or better was 113-pound sophomore Grant Castor, who posted a mark of 2-2 with a pair of pins.
Castor opened with a win by fall in 3:28 versus Homedale’s Elizabeth Hergesheimer, but he was pinned at the 1:35 mark by Spring Creek’s Chase Milligan in the quarterfinal round.
In 1:59, Castor followed with a pin victory against JT Smith (Raft River).
However, Declo’s Layton Clark pinned Castor in 1:25.
Wells Leopards
The Leopards finished 27th of 29 teams with 17 points, all of which came from the efforts of two wrestlers.
Sophomore Chris Franco notched a 3-2 record with a pair of pins and a win by major decision at 145 pounds.
He pinned Kimberly, Idaho’s Ethan Coy in 3:19 but was pinned in just 32 seconds by Weiser, Idaho’s Maddox Stevens.
After a bye, Franco won consecutive matches — rolling to a 16-8, major-decision victory against Homedale’s Jace Love and pinning Logan Smith (Canyon Ridge) at the 3:30 mark.
Franco lost for the second time in a 10-2, major-decision loss to Spring Creek’s Bear Browne.
You have free articles remaining.
Wells sophomore Lucas Peavey closed the tourney with a 2-2 record in the 152-pound division, earning each of his wins by fall.
Peavey lost his opening match by fall in 3:25 against Gooding, Idaho’s Tayten Gillette.
Coming off a bye, Peavey won consecutive matches by fall — pinning Emmett, Idaho’s Syd Carr III in one minute and Twin Falls, Idaho’s James Noorlander in 2:15.
Peavey lost for the second time when he was pinned in 2:07 by Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont).
Canyon Ridge JV Tournament/Girls Invitational
Elko took seventh place during the Canyon Ridge JV Tournament with 119 points, the Lady Indians ranking third of 14 girls programs with 12 points.
JV Tournament
Alfredo Flores placed second with a 2-1 record in the 285-pound weight class, notching each of his wins by fall.
Titan Kennedy finished with a 3-1 record at 106 pounds and placed third, posting a win by fall and another by major decision.
In the third-fourth match, he earned a 7-0 shutout win over Grace’s Colton Hobbs.
Leonard Dohl finished fourth in the 170-pound decision with a 2-2 record and a win by major decision.
Elliot Leaman battled from two losses for a fifth-place finish at 126 pounds, finishing with a 5-2 record and all-five wins by pinfall.
In the fifth-sixth match, he pinned Jerome’s Omar Toral in 3:53.
At 220 pounds, George Escobedo notched an even record of 3-3 with two pins and a win by medical forfeit.
Girls Invitational
Elko’s Melanie Murphy took second place in the 152-pound division of the girls invitational.
Murphy tallied a 3-1 record with all three victories coming by fall.
She pinned Glenns Ferry, Idaho’s Ta’jah Galloska in 3:36, but Murphy lost a 6-3 decision to Minico’s Vanessa Rangel.
Murphy closed the tournament with consecutive wins, pinning Battle Mountain’s Alex Jones in 1:20 and Twin Falls’ Shaley Oman at the 4:06 mark.
Up Next
The local teams will compete at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday during the 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.