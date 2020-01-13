Kinterknecht takes 2nd, Slater 4th for Elko

He opened the tournament with a fall victory in 48 seconds versus Homedale, Idaho’s Gabriel Hurtado and escaped a 5-4 battle with Ririe’s Connor Parkinson in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Slater was pinned in 51 seconds by South Fremont’s Dillon Gneiting.

Slater bounced back with a pin of Fruitland, Idaho’s Kolby Rau at the 1:50 mark, but American Falls, Idaho’s Cooper Evans beat Slater by a score of 5-1 in the third-fourth match.

Elko’s only other wrestler who posted a record of .500 or better was 113-pound sophomore Grant Castor, who posted a mark of 2-2 with a pair of pins.

Castor opened with a win by fall in 3:28 versus Homedale’s Elizabeth Hergesheimer, but he was pinned at the 1:35 mark by Spring Creek’s Chase Milligan in the quarterfinal round.

In 1:59, Castor followed with a pin victory against JT Smith (Raft River).

However, Declo’s Layton Clark pinned Castor in 1:25.

Wells Leopards

The Leopards finished 27th of 29 teams with 17 points, all of which came from the efforts of two wrestlers.