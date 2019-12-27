Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Despite limited team success at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational from Dec. 21-22, in Twin Falls, Idaho, three Elko wrestlers placed in their weight divisions — led by a champion at 120 pounds.
Junior Zeth Kinterknecht bested all comers in the 120-pound division — posting a 4-0 record with two wins by fall — claiming the title with a 7-4 decision in the final over Adrian Mendez (Jerome, Idaho).
He began the tournament with a bye, following with consecutive pins over KC Osmus (Middleton, Idaho) in 5:14 and Capital’s Kenny Drennon (Boise, Idaho) in 3:14.
In the semifinal, Kinterknecht defeated Jonah Bacon (Kimberly, Idaho) by a final score of 9-5.
Freshman Craig Slater also reached the championship round — wrestling at 106 pounds — notching a 2-1 record with a win by major decision and another by pinfall.
After a bye, Slater rolled to a 9-1 victory against Twin Falls’ Tyson Tatton and pinned Kolton Farrow (Fruitland, Idaho) at the 2:19 mark.
In the 106-pound championship, Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa, Idaho) pinned Slater in 1:17.
Senior Gabe Lozano rounded out the medalists for the Indians, finishing sixth in the heavyweight division at 285 pounds.
Lozano closed with a 2-3 record, earning each of his wins by fall.
He began the tourney with consecutive pins in 5:17 versus Timberline’s Riley Urrizaga (Boise, Idaho) and at the 3:49 mark against Battle Mountain’s Lyle Whitten, but Lozano closed the tournament with three straight losses by fall — pinned by Vallivue’s Braydon Ary (Caldwell, Idaho) in 1:15, Timberline’s Tempus Fugit in 32 seconds and Capital’s Moses Estrada at the 1:55 mark.
A pair of Elko wrestlers wrapped up the Wiley Dobbs Invitational with even records.
Freshman Jordan Howes went 2-2 with a pair of pins in the 152-pound division, and junior Ricky Calderon notched a 2-2 mark with one by fall at 138 pounds.
Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament
Of Elko’s three girls who competed in the Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament, the only Lady Indian who won a match was Vanessa Nunez.
Nunez took second place in the 190-pound division and finished with a 3-1 record, two wins by fall and another by major decision.
She racked up a 15-2 victory against Jerome’s Sandra Dickinson and pinned Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario, Oregon) in 1:31.
Nunez’s lone loss came when she was pinned by Ontario’s Aiyanna Luna in just 16 seconds, but she responded with a bounce-back pinfall victory over Owyhee’s Kaitlyn Teller at the 3:33 mark.
Wiley Dobbs JV Tournament
In the junior varsity tournament, two Indians earned placing finishes.
Jordan Gaylord finished fourth of eight grapplers in the 106-pound class, posting a 2-2 record with two wins by fall.
Lenny Dohl finished fifth of 14 wrestlers at 195 pounds, notching a 3-2 mark with a win by fall and another by major decision.
A pair of Indians finished the JV tourney with even marks of 2-2.
George Escobedo went 2-2 with two pins at 220 pounds, Mark Hauger finishing 2-2 with a pin and a win by sudden victory in the 145-pound division.
Elko will compete Jan. 3-4 in the Rollie Lane Invitational, at the Ford Center, in Nampa, Idaho.