You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs
0 comments
alert top story

Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs

{{featured_button_text}}
Elko logo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Despite limited team success at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational from Dec. 21-22, in Twin Falls, Idaho, three Elko wrestlers placed in their weight divisions — led by a champion at 120 pounds.

Junior Zeth Kinterknecht bested all comers in the 120-pound division — posting a 4-0 record with two wins by fall — claiming the title with a 7-4 decision in the final over Adrian Mendez (Jerome, Idaho).

He began the tournament with a bye, following with consecutive pins over KC Osmus (Middleton, Idaho) in 5:14 and Capital’s Kenny Drennon (Boise, Idaho) in 3:14.

In the semifinal, Kinterknecht defeated Jonah Bacon (Kimberly, Idaho) by a final score of 9-5.

Freshman Craig Slater also reached the championship round — wrestling at 106 pounds — notching a 2-1 record with a win by major decision and another by pinfall.

After a bye, Slater rolled to a 9-1 victory against Twin Falls’ Tyson Tatton and pinned Kolton Farrow (Fruitland, Idaho) at the 2:19 mark.

In the 106-pound championship, Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa, Idaho) pinned Slater in 1:17.

Senior Gabe Lozano rounded out the medalists for the Indians, finishing sixth in the heavyweight division at 285 pounds.

Lozano closed with a 2-3 record, earning each of his wins by fall.

He began the tourney with consecutive pins in 5:17 versus Timberline’s Riley Urrizaga (Boise, Idaho) and at the 3:49 mark against Battle Mountain’s Lyle Whitten, but Lozano closed the tournament with three straight losses by fall — pinned by Vallivue’s Braydon Ary (Caldwell, Idaho) in 1:15, Timberline’s Tempus Fugit in 32 seconds and Capital’s Moses Estrada at the 1:55 mark.

A pair of Elko wrestlers wrapped up the Wiley Dobbs Invitational with even records.

Freshman Jordan Howes went 2-2 with a pair of pins in the 152-pound division, and junior Ricky Calderon notched a 2-2 mark with one by fall at 138 pounds.

Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament

Of Elko’s three girls who competed in the Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament, the only Lady Indian who won a match was Vanessa Nunez.

Nunez took second place in the 190-pound division and finished with a 3-1 record, two wins by fall and another by major decision.

She racked up a 15-2 victory against Jerome’s Sandra Dickinson and pinned Maritza Gonzalez (Ontario, Oregon) in 1:31.

Nunez’s lone loss came when she was pinned by Ontario’s Aiyanna Luna in just 16 seconds, but she responded with a bounce-back pinfall victory over Owyhee’s Kaitlyn Teller at the 3:33 mark.

Wiley Dobbs JV Tournament

In the junior varsity tournament, two Indians earned placing finishes.

Jordan Gaylord finished fourth of eight grapplers in the 106-pound class, posting a 2-2 record with two wins by fall.

Lenny Dohl finished fifth of 14 wrestlers at 195 pounds, notching a 3-2 mark with a win by fall and another by major decision.

A pair of Indians finished the JV tourney with even marks of 2-2.

George Escobedo went 2-2 with two pins at 220 pounds, Mark Hauger finishing 2-2 with a pin and a win by sudden victory in the 145-pound division.

Up Next

Elko will compete Jan. 3-4 in the Rollie Lane Invitational, at the Ford Center, in Nampa, Idaho.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News