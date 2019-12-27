Kinterknecht takes 1st at Wiley Dobbs

Senior Gabe Lozano rounded out the medalists for the Indians, finishing sixth in the heavyweight division at 285 pounds.

Lozano closed with a 2-3 record, earning each of his wins by fall.

He began the tourney with consecutive pins in 5:17 versus Timberline’s Riley Urrizaga (Boise, Idaho) and at the 3:49 mark against Battle Mountain’s Lyle Whitten, but Lozano closed the tournament with three straight losses by fall — pinned by Vallivue’s Braydon Ary (Caldwell, Idaho) in 1:15, Timberline’s Tempus Fugit in 32 seconds and Capital’s Moses Estrada at the 1:55 mark.

A pair of Elko wrestlers wrapped up the Wiley Dobbs Invitational with even records.

Freshman Jordan Howes went 2-2 with a pair of pins in the 152-pound division, and junior Ricky Calderon notched a 2-2 mark with one by fall at 138 pounds.

Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament

Of Elko’s three girls who competed in the Wiley Dobbs Girls Tournament, the only Lady Indian who won a match was Vanessa Nunez.

Nunez took second place in the 190-pound division and finished with a 3-1 record, two wins by fall and another by major decision.