Kinterknecht wins regional title

A pair of Elko grapplers punched the fourth and final tickets to state in consecutive divisions.

At 113 pounds, freshman Titan Kennedy went 3-2 with two pins.

Kennedy lost his second match by fall in just 27 seconds versus North Valleys’ Adrian Ruscetta but followed with consecutive victories, none more important than is 4-2 decision over Lowry’s Morgan Zolyniak in the consolation semifinal.

The victory booked Kennedy’s berth in the state tourney, but he dropped his consolation final by fall in two minutes — losing to Ruscetta for the second time.

Sophomore Blaze Jones gave the Indians a pair of qualifications in the 120-pound division — joining Kinterknecht — notching a 3-2 record and two wins by fall with another by major decision.

He had to come back early after 3-0 loss to Painter in his first match.

Jones defeated North Valleys’ Alex Conner by major decision with the score at 19-6, pinned Fernley’s Logan Bell in 1:58 and sealed his trip to state with a fall victory against South Tahoe’s Patrick Webster at the 1:50 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Jones was shut out in a 15-0 tech-fall loss to Spring Creek senior Jacob Taylor.