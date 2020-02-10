You are the owner of this article.
Kinterknecht wins regional title
Kinterknecht wins regional title

Noah Chacon

Elko's Noah Chacon, bottom, sprawls against a South Tahoe opponent during the Division 3A North regional wrestling tournament at Sparks High School. Chacon won the consolation bracket and finished with a 4-1 record with two wins by fall, placing third in the 132-pound division. He was one of seven Elko wrestlers who qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, which begin at 4 p.m. Friday, at Virgin Valley High School.

 Thomas Ranson, Lahontan Valley News

SPARKS — Of 15 wrestlers, Elko qualified nearly half of its roster for the Division 3A state tournament and crowned a regional champion.

During the Division 3A North regional tourney, the Indians finished in fourth place with a team score of 139 points — sending seven wrestlers to state — closing 3.5 points behind third-place Fernley.

Elko was paced by a regional title from junior Zeth Kinterknecht in the 120-pound division, posting a 4-0 record with three wins by fall.

In the championship, he notched an 8-3 decision over Spring Creek junior Aiden Painter.

Regional Runner-Up

Behind Kinterknecht’s regional crown, the Indians also gained a runner-up performance from freshman Craig Slater.

Competing in the 106-pound class, Slater tallied a 3-1 record with two wins by fall.

His lone loss came in the championship round, dropping an 8-4 decision to Spring Creek freshman Colton Browne.

Consolation Champions

The Indians mounted three consolation champions in their respective divisions.

Elko’s first third-place wrestler came in the form of sophomore Noah Chacon, who posted a 4-1 record at 132 pounds.

After losing his first match to North Valleys’ Joaquin Arevalo by a 9-3 decision, Chacon finished the tournament with four-consecutive wins — including two by fall — avenging his only loss and earning a 10-6 decision in the consolation final against Arevalo.

Junior Darin Legrand took third place in the 220-pound class with a 1-1 record.

He was pinned in his first match at the 2:51 mark by Spring Creek senior Hunter Hood, but Legrand bounced back with a 12-3, major-decision win over Truckee’s Kevin Castellanos in the consolation championship.

Elko locked down consecutive consolation titles in the 285-pound class, senior Gabe Lozano going 3-1 with a win by fall.

Lozano lost his second match by fall in 2:50 versus Lowry’s Shane Mattson, but he responded with consecutive victories — earning the consolation championship with a narrow, 3-1 win in sudden victory with a takedown in overtime against Spring Creek senior Nick Ortega.

Fourth-Place Qualifiers

A pair of Elko grapplers punched the fourth and final tickets to state in consecutive divisions.

At 113 pounds, freshman Titan Kennedy went 3-2 with two pins.

Kennedy lost his second match by fall in just 27 seconds versus North Valleys’ Adrian Ruscetta but followed with consecutive victories, none more important than is 4-2 decision over Lowry’s Morgan Zolyniak in the consolation semifinal.

The victory booked Kennedy’s berth in the state tourney, but he dropped his consolation final by fall in two minutes — losing to Ruscetta for the second time.

Sophomore Blaze Jones gave the Indians a pair of qualifications in the 120-pound division — joining Kinterknecht — notching a 3-2 record and two wins by fall with another by major decision.

He had to come back early after 3-0 loss to Painter in his first match.

Jones defeated North Valleys’ Alex Conner by major decision with the score at 19-6, pinned Fernley’s Logan Bell in 1:58 and sealed his trip to state with a fall victory against South Tahoe’s Patrick Webster at the 1:50 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Jones was shut out in a 15-0 tech-fall loss to Spring Creek senior Jacob Taylor.

State Tournament

The Division 3A Nevada Wrestling Championships will open at 4 p.m. Friday, the second day of action starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Virgin Valley High School, in Mesquite.

