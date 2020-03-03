ELKO — The name Klekas is synonymous with success not only in Elko County or northern Nevada, but also throughout the state in the realm of hoops — continuing to trickle down the family lineage and up the list of accolades.

He was recently tabbed the 2019-2020 MVP of the Division 3A North and garnered his second 1st-Team All-State honor in two short years, and he’s just getting started.

In the past six seasons, the Klekas family has won the league MVP award four times — claiming the honor six times in nine years.

Without stats entered for Elko’s last six games of the season, Klekas led the league in both scoring and rebounding at 24.4 points and 11.5 boards per contest through his 20 games of stats.

In those 20 contests, he went for a double-double 14 times — the only player in the 3A North who averaged a double-double.

In 20 games with stats, Klekas scored in double digits 19 times — the lone contest he did not was when he suffered a severely-sprained ankle in the second quarter on Jan. 31, at Sparks.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Klekas came two points from tying Elko’s single-game scoring record — booking 41 points in an 82-51 home victory over Hunter (Utah).

He dropped 40 points and eight 3s — one triple from tying the school’s single-game record — posting six 3s and 30 points in the first half, sitting out the entire fourth quarter during an 85-53 victory over North Valleys on Jan. 10, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Klekas doesn’t only score and rebound, he also makes his teammates better — posting a pair of six-assist contests in a 61-39 home win over Reno (16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block) on Dec. 6, 2019, and once again during a 73-29 rout of Fernley (27 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block) on Dec. 21, 2019, in Elko.

His 16 rebounds against the Vaqueros also marked a season best.

He nearly mounted a triple-double on Jan. 3, a 67-34 road win at Lowry, a game in which he set his season high for steals in an all-around performance of 22 points, 11 rebounds, eight swipes, two assists and a stuff.

Klekas blocked two shots in Elko’s Hall of Fame Game, a 52-47 home loss to Reed on Jan. 18, when he went for another double-double with 28 points, 14 boards, two assists and the pair of denials.

After missing six games with his ankle injury, Klekas reemerged in the 3A North regional semifinal and dropped a game-high 30 points and five 3s in the Indians’ 70-67 overtime win against Lowry on Feb. 21, in Fallon, clinching Elko’s ninth-consecutive berth in the state tournament.

He followed with a 14-point effort in Elko’s 53-51 double-overtime loss to Fallon on Feb. 22 in the regional championship.

At state, Klekas booked 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first half of the semifinal round during a 73-65 win over Del Sol.

In the 3A state championship, Klekas paced the Indians with 20 points in a 45-42 loss in overtime to defending state champ Fallon when Elijah Jackson nailed a three at the buzzer and lifted the Greenwave to the title for the second straight year.

For the season, Klekas averaged 24.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and .5 blocks.

Isaiah Dahl

While Klekas proved to be the best player in the 3A North, Elko gained remarkable performances from another underclassman in sophomore Isaiah Dahl.

Dahl earned 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selections on the wing in his first season of varsity ball.

In 24 contest record to MaxPreps, Dahl scored in double digits 16 times.

He scored a career-high 26 points in a 77-76 home loss to Lowry on Feb. 7 and posted 25 points during a 64-39 win over Dayton on Jan. 25, shooting a lights-out 10-of-12 from the floor.

Against Dayton, he matched his season high with four 3s and scored all of Elko’s points in the first quarter and outscored the Dust Devils 19-10 in the frame.

He also hit four 3s in the Indians’ 61-39 home win against Reno on Dec. 6.

Dahl did a bit of everything for the Indians in their loss to the Buckaroos, dishing a season-high seven assists and tying for his season best with six boards — adding a steal and a block — to go along with his career-high 25 points.

He also snagged six rebounds in a 54-39 win over Fernley on Feb. 1, adding 16 points, a steal and a swat.

In a 65-58 home win over South Tahoe on Jan. 24, Dahl blocked a season-high two shots and added 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

In Elko’s 70-67 overtime win against Lowry on Feb. 22, in Fallon, Dahl hit three 3s and scored 15 points.

For the season, Dahl averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, two assists and a steal per game.

EJ Alvarez

Due to an unfortunate ankle injury to point guard Sean Klekas in Elko’s season opener, others had to step up for the Indians.

Thankfully, senior guard EJ Alvarez seized his opportunity with a full head of steam.

Instant energy on both sides of the floor, Alvarez was a nuisance for opposing offenses and sparked numerous Elko scoring spurts.

Splitting time at the point with sophomore Dawson Dumas, Alvarez earned a 2nd-Team All-North selection in his final season with the Indians.

The day after Michael Klekas’ ankle injury, Alvarez scored a career-high 27 points in the Indians’ 54-39 road win over the Vaqueros on Feb. 1.

In a 61-36 home victory on Feb. 11, against Spring Creek, Alvarez stroked a season-high five 3s and scored a game-high 19 points.

In 24 contests of stats, he scored in double digits 11 times.

Alvarez pulled down a season-high five rebounds and dished a season-best five assists in a 63-42 road win over Sparks on Jan. 31, adding 10 points and three steals.

He made a season-high five takeaways on Dec. 20, 2019, during an 81-24 home rout of the Railroaders, also finishing the contest with 13 points, four rebounds and two rebounds.

On the season, Alvarez averaged 10.3 points, 2.1 assists, a team-high 2.1 steals and two rebounds.

Honorable Mentions

A pair of local ballers received honorable mentions for the second straight season, both players coming from Spring Creek.

Seniors Kyle Owsley and Devin Holmes each locked down their recognitions on back-to-back seasons for the Spartans.

On the year, Owsley notched averages of 8.5 points, a team-high 2.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and a team-best 1.8 steals — Holmes posting averages of 6.5 points, five rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

In 26 games, Owsley scored in double figures nine times and booked a season-high 17 points on two occasions — doing so in a 63-51 loss to Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica (California) on Dec. 28, 2019, and a 71-57 road loss to Lowry on Jan. 4, in Winnemucca.

His best all-around game came in a 57-55 road to North Valleys in the Spartans’ season finale on Feb. 15, in Reno, finishing with season highs seven rebounds and seven steals to go along with 15 points and two assists.

Owsley nearly dished double-digit dimes in two games, closing with nine assists on Jan. 31 in a 58-55 road win at Fernley (14 points) and a 69-58 home loss to Lowry (13 points) on Feb. 8.

Holmes scored in double digits in six of 26 games and served as Spring Creek’s ace from distance, hitting a team-best 40 3s on the season.

He scored a season-high 16 points and matched his season high with four assists and three steals in a 64-47 win over Sparks on Dec. 21, 2019, also dishing four dimes in the first meeting with Lowry.

On Feb. 11, in Elko, he pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds.

Defensively, he tied for his season high with three takeaways on Dec. 30, 2019, versus Thorne Bay (Alaska) and on Feb. 3, in Fallon.

Well Done Gents

Congratulations to Michael Klekas on his 3A North MVP and second 1st-Team All-State selection in as many seasons, Isaiah Dahl on his 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State honors and to all players who earned recognition from the league after a wild, unpredictable and climactic finish to the boys basketball season.

