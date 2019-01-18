SOUTH TAHOE, California — Playing without senior center Ronin Rowley, the Elko boys basketball team rode Friday’s performances of the Klekas brothers — who combined to score the Indians’ first-41 points — the trio outscoring South Tahoe by 11 points.
Elko remains unbeaten in league play following a 58-39 win over the Vikings.
The game went scoreless for nearly two minutes, junior Cameron Lehmann giving the Vikings a 2-0 lead with 6:15 on the clock.
Elko tied the game with a bucket by freshman Michael Klekas, but Lehmann finished in the paint for a 4-2 advantage for South Tahoe.
Klekas splashed a triple, lifting the Indians to a 5-4 lead.
South Tahoe took a 6-5 lead on a strong take to the rack by freshman Andrew Lehmann, but senior Alex Klekas scored four straight for the Indians — finishing a put-back and scoring with a spin move through traffic.
Elko’s lead grew to 11-6 with Alex Klekas’ personal 6-0 run, sinking a baseline jumper with 45 seconds on the clock.
The Vikings trimmed the lead to three with a drive and kick by Lehmann to junior Ethan Ward, but the period came to a close with a bang — Michael Klekas rising for a dead-eye three at the buzzer.
After the first Elko led 14-8, all of the Indians’ points coming from Michael Klekas (8) and Alex Klekas (6).
Big Mike continued his stellar start, reaching double figures with an And-1 plus the free throw for a 17-8 lead.
The Vikings scored on a wild shot that dropped for junior Logan Chapman, but Alex Klekas went to the line and knocked down two free throws.
Chapman answered with a wet three, but Michael Klekas responded with a three off the glass.
Andrew Lehmann tallied a deuce for South Tahoe, but Michael Klekas buried a jump hook — giving him another eight points in the quarter and 16 in the game.
Sophomore Sean Klekas gave the Indians the first points not scored by his older and younger brothers, Elko taking a 26-15 lead.
Chapman dropped his third field goal of the frame and trimmed the deficit to 26-17, but Sean Klekas tallied his second straight deuce for the Indians with a kiss off the window.
Down 11, the margin was cut to eight with a three by junior Carl Valiente.
Michael Klekas scored on a bullet pass from Sean Klekas for a 10-point cushion at 30-20.
Alex Klekas dropped a runner down the lane for a 12-point lead, giving him 10 points in the first half.
At the break, the Indians led 32-20 — the Klekas trio scoring all of Elko’s points in the first half — Michael Klekas dropping 18, Alex Klekas posting 10 and Sean Klekas adding four.
Cameron Lehmann opened the scoring in the third quarter with his sixth point, trimming the lead to 10.
He took an Elko turnover and stuck a stop-and-pop, making the score 32-24.
The Indians only got off one shot in the first 2:30 of the third quarter, but Elko took a 34-24 lead when Michael Klekas ran the floor — the ball finding him on a dish from Sean Klekas — scoring in transition for his 20th point.
Senior Cameron Johnson cut the deficit back to eight for the Vikings, Elko calling a timeout at the midway point of the period, the Vikings outscoring the Indians 6-2.
Alex Klekas grabbed an offensive board and put home a finish, but the Indians lost Cameron Lehmann for an easy bucket on the other end.
A weak-side board by Alex Klekas resulted in a reverse layup, and he grabbed yet another rebound on Elko’s next possession and drew a foul — knocking down a free throw — the Indians called for a lane violation on the second attempt.
Sophomore Calvin Burden tipped a pass and started a fast break, Alex Klekas scoring ahead of the pack — scoring seven straight for the Indians — the streak stopped with a jumper by senior Kevin Lehmann.
A three by Elko junior EJ Alvarez from a skip pass opened a 14-point lead after the deficit had been cut to eight on several occasions — the triple serving as the first points not scored by a Klekas brother after 41-consecutive points by Michael, Alex and Sean.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians led 44-30.
Elko committed only its second foul of the game in the fourth quarter — the Indians playing lockdown defense without fouling.
Senior Cooper Jones scored on a 35-foot rocket pass from Alex Klekas for a 46-30 advantage.
A pair of free throws gave the Vikings their first points of the fourth, but senior Joe Simpkins gained deep position with a backdoor cut and finished for the Indians — Elko scoring seven-straight points from three different players not named Klekas.
The radio waves did not cooperate, the signal dropped for the remainder of the contest.
Elko outscored the Vikings 10-7 down the stretch, the Indians remaining unbeaten in the Division 3A North with a 58-39 victory.
Michael Klekas finished with a game-high 24 points — dropping 18 in the first half — Alex Klekas closing with 22, scoring 12 after the break.
Sean Klekas finished with four points but was forced out of the game with an elbow injury, the Klekas brothers combining to score 50 of the Indians’ 58 points — dropping 41 straight to start the game.
Alvarez and Simpkins each tallied three points, Jones capping the scoring for Elko with a deuce.
“Michael and Alex Klekas rebounded the ball really well without having Ronin. They each probably had double-doubles,” said Elko coach Chris Klekas. “Michael had a lot of rebounds in the first half, and Alex really made a lot in the third quarter.”
Up Next
The Indians (12-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will look to close out the first half of their Division 3A North slate with a 9-0 mark, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against the Dust Devils (7-4 overall, 5-3 in league).
Spring Creek (3-12 overall, 3-5 in league) took down Dayton by a tight margin Friday night, the Spartans snagging a 45-43 win over the Dust Devils.
