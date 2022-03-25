Klekas caps career as honorable mention All-American

AVE MARIA, Florida — Honorable.

Synonyms of the word include distinguished, honest, illustrious, noble, principled, reliable, respectable and righteous.

The same words are true of Eric Klekas, a 2017 graduate of Elko High School, who was recently announced as an NAIA honorable mention All-American — capping his remarkable collegiate basketball career — at Ave Maria University, becoming just the third hooper in the history of the program to earn All-American status.

“He’s a heck of player, and he had a great career for us. He’s a machine. He can really shoot the ball. We gave him a bigger role than he had at Arizona Christian (University),” said Ave Maria head coach Jamon Copeland. “He’s very polished, and we posted him up a ton. He was mainly a specialist, just a shooter there. We made him our No. 1 option. He has such a great skillset. We call it Barkley. When he drove, if anyone cut him off — he immediately turned it into a post-up. We wanted him to engage the defense and score.”

As for his progression as a player, Klekas also spoke of his improvements in areas other shooting the rock.

“My all-around game, I’m more versatile. I played point and moved to the 2-guard sometimes. I’d take guys to the hole and post up,” he said. “I played with my back to the basket more and really improved my footwork. I didn’t just shoot jump shots or drive, I played better at all levels of the floor.”

Along with crazy game — in addition to earning a 1st-Team All-Sun Conference selection and runner-up to the Player of the Year award in each of his two seasons with the Gyrenes — Klekas also earned one of the Sun Conference’s four major year-end honors, winning the Champion of Character award.

As was the case with his All-American selection, he was also Ave Maria’s third Champion of Character winner in school history.

The annual award is given to the athlete who best exemplifies a combination of five core values — integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

Klekas holds a 3.9 GPA in politics — minoring in theology — and is involved in numerous community service projects on campus and throughout the community.

Copeland sings Klekas’ praises both on the hardwood and off the court.

“I have coached guys who are as committed as him athletically. I have coached guys who are as committed as him academically and I have coached guys who are as committed as him to their faith,” Copeland said. “However, I have coached no one close to him in regards to their commitment level to all three aspects of their life.”

“As far as a combination of basketball, the school, religion and the area — this has been my favorite place I’ve played,” Klekas said. “Florida is awesome. I love it here. We are the definition of freedom. The weather, the food and the people have been great. It’s been a lot of fun.”

As for hoops, Klekas was Ave Maria’s leading scorer — booking 535 points on the year and 16.7 per game — and rarely came off the floor, starting all 32 contests and playing 34.4 minutes per outing.

He buried a team-high 88 3s — leading the Sun Conference and ranking in the top-25 in the country — and shot 47.3% from the floor and 43.3% from distance.

Playing at both point guard and shooting guard, he finished second on the team in assists and third on the Gyrenes’ roster in rebounds.

Klekas was second in the Sun Conference in scoring and three-point percentage, and he was one of only 37 players in the nation who played more than 1,100 minutes on the season.

He was named a CoSIDA All-Region baller and earned a spot on the Sun Conference All-Tournament Team, where Klekas showed off and showed out.

In Ave Maria’s final game of the year — a 118-115 loss in double overtime to Florida Memorial in the Sun Conference Championship — Klekas had the game of his life and probably the best game in the history of the Gyrenes.

He played all 50 minutes and dropped a program-record 43 points, shooting 15-for-24 from the field and 6-of-11 from deep — going a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe — adding six rebounds and three assists without a single turnover.

“He played out of his mind. He just refused to lose. We fouled out three starters, and he just kept making every play for us,” Copeland said. “He led us to 41 wins in his two-year career here and scored over 1,000 points for us.”

“We were up three with six seconds left, and we fouled so they couldn’t hit a game-tying three. The guy made the first free throw and missed the second one, but we gave up an offensive rebound and they tied it at the buzzer in regulation,” Klekas said. “We were up three in overtime and a kid buried it from beyond NBA range. In the second overtime, we were up five and we missed both free throws that would have put us up seven and they hit a three, came back and took the lead and beat us. They just made one or two more plays than us. That was an automatic bid (to the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championships), so that was tough. We were playing our best basketball at the end of the year, too.”

In the future, Klekas plans to return to Elko during the summer and get a job — potentially teaching theology in the fall at Bishop Manogue High School, in Reno.

