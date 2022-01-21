Klekas, Indians blast by Greenwave, 71-40

FALLON — Elko senior Michael Klekas nearly matched Fallon by himself Friday night, and the Elko boys basketball team remained undefeated in league play of the Division 3A North-East with a commanding 71-40 victory.

Klekas began a dominant performance with the first bucket of the contest on a jump hook, but Fallon sophomore Kanigh Snyder answered with a deuce of his own.

From that point forward, the Indians absolutely owned the action on both ends of the floor — turning defense into offensive opportunities.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored after a rebound, and senior Isaiah Dahl cashed a three for a 7-2 lead.

On another follow-up, senior Dawson Dumas got into the scorebook.

Klekas went on a 6-0 personal run with a pair of deuces and a couple free throws — opening a 15-point cushion — and Fesenmaier found an easy finish on the block.

Another clean trip to the stripe for Klekas was followed by a Klekas field goal for a 23-2 advantage.

The Greenwave — who went scoreless for about three-fourths of the frame — drew a foul as the buzzer sounded, senior Tyler Austin hitting a free throw to close the quarter.

After the first, the Lady Indians by 20 at 23-3.

Snyder scored on the block to start the second period — opening a 6-0 run — senior Collin Brun notching consecutive buckets with a finish through contact and a put-back.

Dumas ended the mini flurry with a scoop shot in traffic, but Austin nailed a jumper from the elbow on the other side.

A three by Klekas was followed with a flip by Fallon freshman Braden Sorensen.

Dahl worked free from inbound set a finished a back-door lob and added a free throw for a 31-13 lead.

Fesenmaier made a nice cut to the hoop and scored for a 20-point advantage, but Austin grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck the follow on the other side.

A three by Sorensen sliced the deficit to 15, but Fesenmaier notched the last field goal of the half — scoring on a feed from Dahl.

At the break, the Indians led by 17 at 35-18.

Opening the third, senior Trae Still pushed the advantage to double with a free throw.

Austin got the step and worked between a pair of Elko defenders for a layup, but Still went back to work on the offensive side with a trey.

Klekas dropped a put-back on the offensive glass, and Dumas finished with a pretty left-handed finger roll.

Snyder scored on the right block for Fallon, and Austin beat the Indians with a drive on the baseline.

Dahl’s second three of the contest opened a 46-24 lead, but senior Jace Nelson finished a give-and-go for the Wave.

Klekas cleaned up the offensive backboard for another follow, and Dahl added an immediate score after a Fallon turnover.

Austin reached double digits with his fifth field goal, but Klekas dribbled down the floor and dropped a pull-up jumper.

Nelson tallied his second bucket of the period, but Still made a backdoor cut for a layup on the other end.

After three quarters, the Indians were on top by 25 at 55-30.

Klekas began the fourth with a 4-0 run, using an up-fake for a finish inside and kissing a bank off the window.

Snyder made a sweet spin for a layup in the lane, but Klekas continued his stellar play — hitting a short J from about 8 feet to reach 30 points — and Fesenmaier yanked down yet another offensive board and hit double figures with his ninth and 10th points.

Klekas was not done, yet, cashing another deuce for a more-than-double lead at 65-32.

Fallon put in four straight on a pair of free throws by Snyder and a nifty move by Austin.

Dahl made a great finish at the tin for the Indians, and Klekas finished inside — capping his night — Elko taking a timeout and sending him to the bench.

Austin went 1-for-2 at the line before leaving for the pine for Wave, and Dahl leaked behind Fallon’s defense for a transition bucket.

Snyder closed the contest with an And-1 — also hitting the free throw — but Elko rolled to a convincing 71-40 victory.

Klekas led all scorers with 34 points, joined in double figures by 15 points from Dahl and 10 by Fesenmaier.

Elko’s scoring was capped with six points apiece for Dumas and Still, who scored all of his points in the third quarter.

Fallon was paced by 14 points from Austin, Snyder also reaching double figures with 13 points.

The offense for the Wave was closed out with five points for Sorensen and four apiece from Brun and Nelson.

ELKO — 23 — 12 — 20 — 16 — 71 Total

FALLON — 3 — 15 — 12 — 10 — 40 Total

Up Next

The Indians (13-2 overall, 4-0 in league) will take on another test to remain unbeaten in the Division 3A North-East versus Lowry (11-6 overall, 3-1 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.







