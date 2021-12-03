Klekas, Indians take down Hunter 75-60

ELKO — Elko’s boys basketball team faced a tough opponent in their second game of the season, but the Indians were up to the challenge and hit 3s (11) with regularity Friday night versus Division 6A Utah program Hunter.

With a 75-60 victory, the Indians improved to 2-0 on the season — wining each of their first-two games of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic.

The game’s first points came courtesy of a rhythm three from the left wing by Elko senior Isaiah Dahl, matched on the other end from a trey in the left corner by Hunter senior Darius Henderson.

The Indians went up 6-3 on a triple from the top of the arc by senior Michael Klekas, but the Wolverines drew to within one on a spin move and bank by senior James Gardner on the right block.

Elko took an 14-5 lead with an 8-0 run, started by Dahl’s second triple on the left side — assisted by Klekas.

Senior Dawson Dumas buried a pull-up jumper from the left side, and Klekas railed his second three of the contest.

Hunter ended the streak with a pair of free throws by junior Joseph Doporto, but the Indians canceled the score with a deuce on the right block by senior Andoni Fesenmaier — set up with a drive and dish from Dumas.

At the end of the first quarter, Elko led 16-7.

The Wolverines began the second period with a 5-0 spurt, sophomore Dominick Phannolath sticking a three and senior Jordan Mulyangote adding a two.

Dahl stemmed the run with his third triple of the game, Klekas adding a layup with a strong drive down the middle.

Mulyangote answered in kind with a take of his own, but the action continued with another determined take down the left side.

Doporto returned fire with a deuce, but Elko senior Trae Still yanked down an offensive board for a put-back on a missed three.

Dahl made a steal and dribbled the floor for a layup, but Hunter kept the deficit at nine with a deuce by Gardner.

Henderson hit a jumper from straightaway, but Klekas sank a finger-roll on the baseline.

Henderson trimmed the margin to six with a three, but Klekas hammered a deep shot of his own.

The Wolverines canned another three off the hands of Phannolath, but Klekas grabbed a loose ball and dropped a floater in the middle of the lane.

Phannolath — following an Elko turnover — drove the floor and finished a left layup plus the foul and drilled the free throw for a three-point play.

Henderson brought Hunter to within three with a nasty underhanded flip across the right side, but Dahl’s fourth three of the half — set up by Klekas — opened a six-point cushion for the Indians.

Going to the half, Elko was on top 37-31.

Elko began the third quarter on an 11-3 run — forcing a timeout with 4:26 on the clock — Dumas and Klekas splashing consecutive pull-up threes, Klekas scoring on the baseline from a feed by Dahl and Dumas hitting a corner triple from a handoff by Dahl on an inbound set.

Hunter’s lone score during the stretch was a three on the right wing by Phannolath.

The Indians went up 17 on Dahl’s fifth trey — hitting from the corner on an inbound dime from Dumas — but Gardner connected from the opposite corner for the Wolverines.

Still gave Elko a 53-37 lead with a pair of free throws, but sophomore Zaquel Cossa netted a baseline three for Hunter.

Klekas used a hop step to free himself for a floater in the middle, and senior Kason Lesbo buried a pair of shots at the stripe.

Doporto scored for the Wolverines and brought the margin back to 15 at 57-42, and Phannolath made 1-for-2 at the line — Doporto hitting two more.

Dumas beat the buzzer with a runner that was nothing but bottoms, and the Indians took a 14-point lead to the fourth quarter at 59-45.

After a lengthy possession, Phannolath easily drove the baseline for a deuce and Doporto scored from a nice post-entry pass on the right block — trimming the Wolverines’ deficit to 10.

Klekas pushed the margin back to 12 with a drive from the left wing, but Phannolath once again beat his defender off the bounce and cashed a layup from the left side.

With a long two, Klekas buried his jumper but the give-and-take rolled on as Phannolath added another deuce.

Hunter went with full-court pressure and gambled on a steal, but Still zipped a pass to Klekas for a bunny.

However, Henderson went for an And-1 on the other side.

Klekas set up Fesenmaier with a pretty feed for an easy finish, but Doporto scored for Hunter — a jump hook by Klekas from an inbound pass by Dumas opening a 69-57 lead.

From a timeout, Dumas made a great scoop off the bounce along the baseline.

Hunter senior Tavian Geaudry was fouled on a three but only made one of the attempts, Dahl hitting 1-of-2 for Elko.

Klekas made a steal, took the bump and hit the bank — cashing the free throw for the old-fashioned three before exiting the game — Gardner following with an And-1 of his own.

The Indians once again played their best ball after the break and pulled away for a 75-60 victory.

Klekas finished with a game-high 35 points and hit four 3s.

He was joined in double digits by 18 points and five 3s from Dahl and 12 points and two triples by Dumas.

Phannolath — No. 21 — matched his jersey with a team-high 21 and three 3s for Hunter, Henderson also knocking down two 3s and closing with 12 points — the Wolverines also gaining 12 points from Doporto.

Gardner approached double digits with nine points, Mulyangote finished with four points, Cossa added a three and Hunter’s scoring was capped with a free throw by Geaudry.

For the Indians, Still and Fesenmaier closed with four points apiece and the roster was rounded out with a two free throws by Lesbo.

HUNTER —7 — 24 — 14 — 15 — 60 Total

ELKO — 16 — 21 — 22 — 16 — 75 Total

Up Next

The Indians (2-0) will finish off the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic versus Twin Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

