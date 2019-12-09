Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

He then set up Alvarez for a deuce on the left side, senior Izaiah Valero putting in two points for Hunter.

From a turnover, Alvarez drove the floor and made a filthy ball fake to his right and finished over a defender with his left hand.

Hold those three fingers high.

Klekas splashed a triple from the top of the arc and opened a 71-39 lead — giving him the final of his 41 points.

When he went to the bench around the five-minute mark, Klekas had outscored the Wolverines by two points.

Suaste threw down a filthy dunk from a takeaway, and Wagstaff buried two shots at the line.

Alvarez continued his solid quarter with a running bank from a baseline dish by Burden, Cash making one free throw on the other side.

Dumas maintained his red-hot stretch of shooting for the tournament with his fourth three of the contest, Elko’s 13th shot from deep.

Cash scored on the left side from a steal, but senior Zach Hull kept the Indians’ outside form intact — blasting Elko’s 14th and final wet ball from distance from the left wing.