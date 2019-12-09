Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

ELKO — By halftime of the Elko boys basketball team’s third game of the Elko Classic, the score was Michael Klekas 22, Hunter (Utah) 19.
After the third quarter, knotted up — Klekas 31, the Wolverines 31.
Near Record
Klekas neared the Indians’ single-game scoring record, finishing with 41 points in an 82-51 rout.
In 1973, Richard Cothrun hung a single-game, school-record 43 points on Stewart Indian School, of Carson.
The crazy thing about Klekas’ performance Saturday was the fact he finished the game on the bench, going to the pine in the blowout win over the Division 6A program with more than five minutes on the clock.
Ballgame
Elko found contributions throughout the line without injured point guard Sean Klekas on the floor, hitting 14 3s as a team — two from the record of 16 set back during the 2014-2015 season against Sparks.
On Saturday, Hunter found the scoreboard first — senior Tietjen Montano burying a three from the left wing.
Michael Klekas cut the deficit to one with a pair of free throws.
The Wolverines took a 5-2 lead on a midrange shot by senior Daisean Cash, who opened a 7-2 advantage with another bucket in the middle of the floor.
The deficit was trimmed quickly with a three by Elko sophomore Isaiah Dahl, Elko grabbing the high side for good at the 3:39 mark with a triple from Klekas.
A runner by sophomore Isaiah Dumas opened a 10-7 lead after a timeout, answered with a tip-in by senior Darius Jackson.
Dumas found the range from distance and stuck a three for a 12-9 lead, heating up with his second triple on an assist from Dahl for a 15-9 tally.
A floater by Klekas pushed the advantage to double at 18-9, forcing another timeout with 1:13 on the clock.
From the reset, more of the same — wet ball.
Klekas hammered a three — his second of the game — and knocked down a pair of freebies.
Hunter was issued a technical foul, Klekas sticking another set from the stripe — going 6-for-6 at the line in the first quarter.
To close the period, the Indians ate clock in the final minute.
Screen roll.
Klekas came free and showed, Dahl finding him for a midrange jumper on the left side.
After one, the Indians had the can of kick-you-know-what fully opened and led 27-9.
Cash scored the first bucket of the second period with a layup from a steal, but Elko continued to fire from deep — junior Jake Zeller stroking a three from the left side.
Klekas scored in the lane on a pass from junior Calvin Burden, but Cash drove the key and finished for the Wolverines.
Klekas grabbed an offensive board and followed the shot with a field goal, Hunter scoring on a curl by senior Chase Wagstaff.
Klekas rolled to the rim and scooped in a finger roll, junior Nathan Suaste going 1-for-2 at the line on the other end.
The Indians opened a 23-point lead with a three by senior EJ Alvarez on a pass from Dumas, Hunter notching its second triple by Montano.
Finishing the half, Zeller also buried his second shot from distance — giving Elko a 42-19 lead at the break.
Klekas finished with 22 points before the break.
Cash strokes a three to start the third quarter, Elko giving up about five offensive board before allowing the triple.
Answered.
Dumas smoked his third three, and Klekas took his defender for a lefty layup.
Suaste put back a bucket from an offensive rebound, and Wagstaff scored easily inside from a lob pass over the fronting defense.
Dumas crossed to the middle from the left side and dropped a floater with a foul, sinking the free throw for an old-fashioned three.
Wagstaff netted a triple for the Wolverines, but Klekas had the full arsenal going — splashing a step-back, Dirk Nowitzki special on the baseline.
On Elko’s next possession, he penetrated and stuck a runner.
Jackson hit a jumper for Hunter, Klekas continued to one-up his competition — closing the third with a three.
Entering the fourth, Elko led 57-31 — Klekas matching the Wolverines by himself.
Opening the final frame, he spun around his defender and received a post-entry dime for an And-1 and the freebie.
Jackson hit a triple from the left wing, but Klekas once again locked off his defender with a spin and finished at the rim.
Sophomore Darius Henderson hit a three for Hunter, but Michael Klekas went back to work — making a steal and stepping through and around the defense for another bunny.
He then set up Alvarez for a deuce on the left side, senior Izaiah Valero putting in two points for Hunter.
From a turnover, Alvarez drove the floor and made a filthy ball fake to his right and finished over a defender with his left hand.
Hold those three fingers high.
Klekas splashed a triple from the top of the arc and opened a 71-39 lead — giving him the final of his 41 points.
When he went to the bench around the five-minute mark, Klekas had outscored the Wolverines by two points.
Suaste threw down a filthy dunk from a takeaway, and Wagstaff buried two shots at the line.
Alvarez continued his solid quarter with a running bank from a baseline dish by Burden, Cash making one free throw on the other side.
Dumas maintained his red-hot stretch of shooting for the tournament with his fourth three of the contest, Elko’s 13th shot from deep.
Cash scored on the left side from a steal, but senior Zach Hull kept the Indians’ outside form intact — blasting Elko’s 14th and final wet ball from distance from the left wing.
The contest closed with a three by Wagstaff, but the Indians rolled to a 3-0 record with an 82-51 domination.
Klekas led all scorers with his career-high 41 points with four 3s and a perfect 7-for-7 at the line, Dumas finishing with 17 points and four 3s of his own.
Alvarez knocked down a pair of triples and closed with 12 points, scoring nine in the fourth quarter.
Zeller also stuck two triples and finished with six points, Dahl and Hull each scoring their three points from distance.
Hunter was paced by 14 points from Cash, Wagstaff finishing with 12 points.
Jackson posted seven points, Montano notched six, Suaste and Valero scored five apiece and Henderson closed out the roster with two points.
Up Next
Elko will open league play of the Division 3A North on the road, playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Tahoe and 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dayton.