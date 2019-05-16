ROSEBURG, Oregon — For the past two seasons, the Northwest Athletic Conference found out what was already well known in Elko County, northern Nevada and throughout the entire state for quite some time.
Eric Klekas can put the basketball in the bucket.
Klekas, a 2017 graduate of Elko High School, was recently named a 1st-Team All-South and 1st-Team All-Conference selection of the NWAC — just finishing up his tenure at Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Moving forward, Klekas will transfer to Arizona Christian University — an elite NAIA Division-I program in Phoenix — recently signing his letter of intent.
He closed his career with RiverHawks as the fifth-leading scorer in Umpqua history — the men’s basketball program now in existence for 51 years — Klekas dropping 1,065 points in two seasons with the school.
Klekas scored 19.1 points per game during his sophomore year, also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal.
He tied for the conference lead in games played and games started, never coming off the bench in any of his 16 conference contests.
His ability to shoot the ball was on full display, connecting on 47.4 percent of his shots from the floor — knocking down 43.9 percent of his threes and sticking an absurd 97.5-percent clip at the charity stripe.
He misfired on just one free throw in 40 tries.
In 30 games, Klekas scored in double digits 27 times — mounting 15 20-plus contests and four 30-plus performances.
On Dec. 7, 2018, he buried eight 3s and poured in a career-high 34 points in a 94-89 loss to the Community Colleges of Spokane.
On the year, the RiverHawks posted a 20-10 overall record — finishing with a 13-3 mark in conference play.
In the NWAC Sweet 16, Umpqua was defeated 90-77 by Spokane — the teams splitting the season regular-season series — losing on Dec. 7, 2018, during the Dale Bates Classic and winning 87-73 at home on Dec. 15, 2018, in Roseburg.
Klekas was not a one-year wonder.
As a freshman, he scored 491 of his 1,065 career points for the RiverHawks.
He started every game of his 29 contests, averaging 16.9 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists.
Klekas scored in double figures in 25 of 29 games, dropped 20 or more in 13 contests and hit or eclipsed 30 on two occasions.
On Jan. 31, 2018, he dropped a season-high 31 points in 100-75 victory over Lane Community College — Klekas tickling the twine for a career-best nine bombs from beyond the arc.
Transfer decision
Klekas nearly landed at a familiar spot for local fans.
“I was about 85-percent sure I was going to Nevada,” Klekas said. “I had a preferred walk-on deal there, but then (Eric) Musselman left for Arkansas. The assistant coach, Gus Argenal, told me he had no power to offer a deal with (Steve) Alford and his staff coming in and said to take any other offers that I had.”
Following the turnover, Argenal and assistant coach Brandon Dunson will now join former Nevada assistant Dedrique Taylor — who is the current coach at Cal State Fullerton.
In total, Klekas was in contact with a dozen schools or more – including three of four NCAA Division-I programs, four NCAA Division-II teams and half a dozen or seven NAIA programs.
His D-I interests included the University of Nevada, University of Idaho and San Jose State University.
Adams State University, a D-II program in Alamosa, Colorado, was also explored as an option.
His NAIA offers included University of Montana Western (Dillon), Northwest Christian University (Eugene, Oregon), Hope International University (Fullerton, California), Montana State University-Northern (Havre) and, of course, Arizona Christian.
“I got a really good deal from Arizona Christian. I’m going to have to pay about $3,000 per year, and I can pay that off with a work study program. I’m basically getting a full-ride to attend an out-of-state private school,” Klekas said.
The mascot and the location — the Firestorm and Phoenix — are fitting, Klekas knowing a thing or two about warming up with red-hot shooting.
He will enter a good situation, playing for a team that made a deep run into the national tournament last season — the Firestorm winning each of their first-two ballgames of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship — Arizona Christian falling 80-78 in the quarterfinal to the eventual national champions, the Georgetown College (Georgetown, Kentucky) Tigers.
Georgetown went on to wax Carroll College (Helena, Montana) in the national title game by a final score of 64-48.
Arizona Christian
The Firestorm compete in the Golden State Athletic Conference, one the Klekas family is familiar with.
Older brother Nathan Klekas, an EHS Class of 2015 graduate, played in the GSAC while attending San Diego Christian College.
In two seasons with the Hawks, he averaged 8.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.
“There is a brand new school, Ottawa (University Arizona). That one and ACU are the only Arizona schools in the conference, the rest are from California,” Eric Klekas said. “We’re the only school in the GSAC with a football program. We’re supposed to get a new football field and a new basketball stadium.”
ACU will swamp its Phoenix campus with Arizona State University for the use of the former Thunderbird School of Global Management, located in Glendale.
Renderings from ACU show some of the planned sports improvements, which include baseball, softball and soccer fields.
Studies
Klekas will graduate from Umpqua during its commencement ceremony at 6 pm. Friday, June 14, in Roseburg, earning his Associate of Arts degree.
While at ACU, he plans to major in history and study pre-law.
Congratulations to Eric Klekas for building on his remarkable career at Elko High School at the collegiate level, all the accolades and recognition he received while at Umpqua Community College and to continued success on and off the floor at Arizona Christian University.
