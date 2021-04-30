Konakis, Elko take 2nd at well-known Edgewood

ZEPHRY COVE — On Thursday, the Division 3A North North-East boys golf teams were treated to the experience of a lifetime — one most amateur golfers only dream of.
Playing at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course — the annual location of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship — the Parker Fox Memorial Tournament was hosted by Whittell High School, giving prep golfers the chance to play one of the most scenic, famous courses in the world.
Thankfully, several local golfers and teams used the opportunity to the fullest.
Elko senior Kaden Konakis was one such player — despite a shaky start — as he and the Indians each nabbed second-place finishes.
Konakis, who was 6-over par through three holes, basically played scratch golf throughout the remainder of his round — notching an 8-over-par 80 for his career-best round — finishing second and a stroke off the lead of overall champion, Fernley junior Isaac O’Neill.
“I am very excited for Kaden and how he finished with an 80 after starting 7, 6, 6,” said Elko coach Jeff Sarbacker. “He really came on and it was awesome for his personal best on such a beautiful course during his senior year.”
Additionally, Konakis’ teammates followed his lead — also ranking second — each and every top-four qualifying scorer for the Indians setting their personal bests as well.
As a unit, the Indians ranked second with a team total of 365 for their season low — shooting 44 strokes better than their team score of 409 in Fallon — Fernley taking first with a blistering score of 352 for a 13-stroke victory.
Spring Creek finished in third place with round of 393, also setting its season record as a group, besting the fourth-place round of 394 from Lowry by a single stroke.
Fallon ranked fifth with a team total of 413, Dayton rounding out a highly-competitive round in sixth with a collective 416.
Individually, behind O’Neill’s championship and Konakis’ runner-up performance — the medalists were capped with a third-place 84 from the clubs of Dayton junior Andrew Smith.
Fernley freshman Jacob Holmes shot a fourth-place 86, and Spring Creek senior Kevin Thompson closed out the top-five with a round of 87.
Another Fernley ninth-grader, Noah Davis, shot a round of 88 for sixth place and Lowry freshman Landon Esquivel also went to the clubhouse with a sub-90 total of 89 for seventh.
For the Indians, junior Brandon Dwyer posted a career-best 91 for eighth place — followed by a personal-best card of 95 from senior teammate Derek Elquist for ninth.
Elko senior Gage Thompson and Lowry junior Cal Peters each slid below the century mark with matching totals of 98 for a 10th-place tie, Thompson setting a career-best score and capping the Indians’ qualifying scoring.
“I am extremely pleased how our team played. Our four scores were all personal bests. This is the way we knew we could play,” Sarbacker said. “We have been working on course management quite a bit as well as individual things the players need to practice to get better.”
Freshman Conner Teeter carded a 101 for the Spartans’ second-best round, followed by a 102 from sophomore teammate Daniel Mendez.
The string continued with a 103 from junior newcomer Dallin Dastrup in his first varsity tournament, closing the top-four scoring for Spring Creek.
“The kids were just happy. The weather was perfect; in the 70s, no wind and the course is amazing. Good job to Elko, they played really well,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “Daniel came down to a 102 and was about 3 inches from a hole-in-one on the 17th hole along the lake, Conner improved his score, Dallin was new for us and Kevin was steady. I think we have learned how to travel and prepare. We’re coming around and improving, but the season will be over in a few weeks.”
In non-qualifying totals, Elko junior Andoni Fesenmaier notched a score of 107 and sophomore Scott Hutnyak closed his round with a total of 108 — finishing off the Indians’ roster.
The Spartans’ non-qualifying totals were capped by a 110 from senior Ryan Nordstrom and a 132 by freshman Cy Gill.
Coach Mendez wished to thank Gateway RV owner Jeff Teeter for sponsoring rooms for the trip — only sleeping one person per room — calling it a great day and kind of challenging on the travel.
Up Next
The teams of the Division 3A North-East will return to a more normal setting for their next meet, teeing off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, in Fernley.