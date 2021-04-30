Konakis, Elko take 2nd at well-known Edgewood

“I am extremely pleased how our team played. Our four scores were all personal bests. This is the way we knew we could play,” Sarbacker said. “We have been working on course management quite a bit as well as individual things the players need to practice to get better.”

Freshman Conner Teeter carded a 101 for the Spartans’ second-best round, followed by a 102 from sophomore teammate Daniel Mendez.

The string continued with a 103 from junior newcomer Dallin Dastrup in his first varsity tournament, closing the top-four scoring for Spring Creek.

“The kids were just happy. The weather was perfect; in the 70s, no wind and the course is amazing. Good job to Elko, they played really well,” said Spring Creek coach Dan Mendez. “Daniel came down to a 102 and was about 3 inches from a hole-in-one on the 17th hole along the lake, Conner improved his score, Dallin was new for us and Kevin was steady. I think we have learned how to travel and prepare. We’re coming around and improving, but the season will be over in a few weeks.”

In non-qualifying totals, Elko junior Andoni Fesenmaier notched a score of 107 and sophomore Scott Hutnyak closed his round with a total of 108 — finishing off the Indians’ roster.