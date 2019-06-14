CASPER, Wyoming — Three-up, three-down.
With a score of 216 points on three bareback horses, Ruby Valley native and Rocky Mountain region All-Around Cowboy Klancy Krenka has notched a position in the top-20 round of the College National Finals Rodeo.
Competing for College of Southern Idaho, Krenka opened the 71st annual CNFR with a 74-point ride during the Sunday matinee — placing eighth in the first round.
His score dropped to a 68 on his next horse during the Monday slack — falling to 18th in the second round — but he bounced back with another strong ride on his third bucker.
Wednesday night, Krenka drew a paint horse that resembled a rocking chair — setting up and bucking in one spot — hanging in the air, giving him ample time to set his feet and lets his spurs go to work over the point of the shoulders and back to his rigging.
With another 74, he split in the third round and ranked ninth in the three-head average.
He also qualified for the CNFR in the steer wrestling, taking two no-times in three runs.
Krenka went out of the average on his first steer — following with a time of 7.9 seconds in the second round (28th) — finishing with another no-time on his final run.
Casey Thomas, Caleb Hendrix
The Rocky Mountain region’s champion team ropers will get another throw Saturday during the top-20 short-go.
Utah State Eastern’s Casey Thomas, of Las Vegas, and Utah Valley University’s Caleb Hendrix, of Fallon, will qualify for the championship round on two steers.
Despite an empty run on their first steer and a time of 12.8 seconds on their next run, Thomas and Hendrix lit up the stopwatch on their third — blitzing through their steer in 5.0 seconds during the Thursday performance.
Entering Friday’s perf, they were tied for third place in the third round — ranking 13th in the average with a time of 17.8 seconds on two runs.
After Thursday, only seven teams had caught all three of their steers, five other teams catching two steers quicker than Thomas and Hendrix — three of which were set to rope Friday night in their bids to stay alive in the three-head average — four teams with two times making their third runs Friday night.
The lowest Thomas and Hendrix could fall would be to 17th place.
Shaun Mentaberry
Winnemucca’s Shaun Mentaberry, a CSI cowboy and the Rocky Mountain region saddle bronc champ, was on the short-round bubble in each of his events — also competing at the CNFR in the team roping.
Heading for CSI teammate Saxon Day, the team started the rodeo well — placing 10th in the first round with a clean run of 8.2 seconds.
Mentaberry and Day had problems in round two, roping a hind foot and nearly losing a rope — taking time to get faced and stretched — finishing up in 16.3 seconds with the five-second penalty.
During the Wednesday performance, a neck-loop on a hard-running steer down the pen resulted in a no-time.
With a time of 24.5 seconds on two steers, Mentaberry and Day ranked 18th in the average with the potential to drop to 21st — one spot out of the final round — if three teams with one-qualified time could each stop the clock in less than 16.6 seconds on their third steers during the Friday perf.
Mentaberry was also on the bubble in the bronc riding.
He rode each of his first-two horses — scoring 63.5 points (21st) and 58.5 points (23rd) — posting a two-horse total of 122 points.
As of Friday, 12 cowboys had covered three horses and the lowest of which scored 200 points — Mentaberry 78 points behind on two — three others already competing three times and riding two horses for better scores than Mentaberry, 15th in the average a total of 130 on two with one no-score.
As he prepared to board his third horse Friday night, four other men who still had to ride had already posted better two-score totals than Mentaberry — the lowest of which was 127 points.
Simply, Mentaberry needed a third score.
His two-horse total ranked 20th in the overall average, but a third score would solidify his position in the short round at no lower than 17th.
Alyssa Boyd
Treasure Valley Community College freshman Alyssa Boyd wrapped up her first year at the CNFR, already running three times in the barrel racing.
She will not qualify for the top-20 final round, placing 23rd entering Friday’s performance.
Boyd got progressively quicker on each of her three runs — clocking 15.65 seconds for 35th place in the first round and 15.31 seconds for 41st in the second round — making her best run of the rodeo Wednesday night for a time of 15.19 seconds, which was 24th in the third round with 11 girls to run Friday night.
With a three-run total of 46.15 seconds, the lowest Boyd could fall in the average would be to 30th.
Luke Logan
Paradise Valley’s Luke Logan, riding for CSI, competed in two events at the CNFR — missing the final round in both the saddle bronc riding and the team roping.
He rode his first bronc for a score of 69 points during the Sunday matinee, placing 16th in the first round.
However, he took no-scores on his next-two horses.
Of cowboys that had already competed in three rounds, he ranked 23rd in the average and could potentially drop to 30th in the average.
In the ream roping, he headed for CSI partner Talon Clarke.
They took no-times on each of their first-two steers and were set to make their third and final run Friday night.
Erika Thigpen
Las Vegas’ Erika Thigpen had a rough go on each of her first-two breakaway calves.
She made her third run count, finishing the CNFR with a blazing run.
On Thursday night, the Rocky Mountain region champion and Southern Utah University cowgirl looked more like the roper she has been all season — tearing off a time of 2.9 seconds.
Entering Friday’s performance, she ranked fourth in the third round and 34th in the average, potentially falling to 38th, depending on Friday’s competitors.
Daniel Eary
CSI freshman Daniel Eary — qualifying for the CNFR in the steer wrestling — opened the rodeo on a high note.
Eary threw his first steer in 5.6 seconds and placed eighth in the first round.
However, his next-two steers escaped his grasp — taking a no-time in each of the second and third rounds.
As of Friday afternoon, Eary was 35th in the average and could fall to 38th — dependent on the outcome of the runs during the Friday performance.
CNFR schedule
The last performance of the third round was set for 7 p.m. MST on Friday, the top-20 short round starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Casper, Wyoming.
View the action on the WatchESPN app and ESPN3.
Follow the results online at collegerodeo.com/cnfr/ for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.