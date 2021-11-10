Lady Braves advance to state

ELKO — On Saturday — despite eventually losing to Eureka in the 1A East championship — the Owyhee volleyball team punched its ticket to state.

Against No. 2 Wells, the No. 3 Lady Braves breezed never left anything to chance — rolling to a three-set victory in the semifinal round.

First Set

The Lady Leopards got off to a nice start, opening a 5-1 lead — riding a downed shot by senior Kalee Higbee, a cross to the corner from senior Jasmin Garcia, a fee-ball kill by senior Saige Hall, a tip by Higbee and an ace by senior Haylee Sethman.

But, a double-touch and a bet ball made the score 5-3.

Garcia opened a 6-3 advantage, but the Lady Braves rallied as the Lady Leopards hit into the net — junior Kailey Couchum adding an ace, Wells hitting long and committing another double.

A serve into the net tied the tally 7-7, but Owyhee junior Mattisen Jones scored on a ball she dug out of the net and Wells was ruled for a double.

The teams traded points on a long shot and a serve out of bounds, and the Lady Leopards pulled to within a point on a kill by junior Jillian Rodriguez — tying the score at 10-all when the Lady Braves hit a net ball.

But, Wells netted its serve and made another double-hit — Jones serving an ace for a 13-10 lead for the Lady Braves.

Senior Bella Garcia notched a putaway from the opposite side for the Lady Leopards, and Owyhee pushed a shot OB — Wells also pounding a ball out.

The Lady Braves scored with a shot off the Lady Leopards’ block, but Owyhee handed over two points on a net violation and a shot into the net.

Wells made another double and gave the ball back, but the Lady Leopards sliced the deficit to one with an opposite-side cross by Hall before hitting into the net.

As was the case, Rodriguez striped a kill but the Lady Leopards made another hitting error into the net.

Owyhee went up three with an ace off the top of the net by senior Keeli Harney, but Rodriguez made the score 19-17 with another ripped putaway.

Jasmin Garcia served an ace and cut the lead to one at 19-18, but Wells served into the net and went down two and tagged a shot out of bounds for a three-point deficit.

The Lady Braves served out of bounds, Hall dropped an ace and Bella Garcia blasted a free ball — tying the tally at 21-apiece — but the Lady Leopards could not get over the hump, Owyhee refusing to give up the lead.

Senior JosieRose Thomas took over — scoring three of the last four points — opening the dominant run with a short shot and a kill off the tape that fell.

Junior Lilli Johnson strung up an ace, and Thomas closed the set with a thumped cross on the line.

Owyhee took the first set 25-21.

Second Set

In the second set, the Lady Braves owned the action — tearing open a 6-0 lead.

Along with a multitude of Wells errors, Owyhee benefited from an ace by senior MaKinzie Cady and a pair of putaways from Thomas.

The Lady Leopards finally scored on a strong cross by Sethman, but Wells gave up four in a row on miscues — a double, a net violation, a ball that hit the antenna and a net ball.

Owyhee served into the net — making the score 10-2 — but the Lady Braves seized the next five points straight.

Jones made two big-time rejections and painted the backline with a ball, and Wells hit two shots into the net — falling behind 15-2.

The squads both played sloppy over the next six points — each team handing three points to the other side on errors — and Thomas opened a 19-5 blowout lead with an easy smack on a free ball.

Wells gave up a 20-5 lead with a line violation, and Jones served an ace for a 21-5 landslide.

Jasmin Garcia scored with a shot along the sideline, and Rodriguez followed with a strong kill — Owyhee giving up two in a row with a double and a shot OB — pounding another putaway off of Owyhee’s block.

The deficit was knifed to 10 with a shot of bounds — Wells scoring six-consecutive points — but the Lady Braves stopped the streak with another top-of-the-net shot that dropped for Thomas.

The Lady Leopards hit long, and Cady nailed an ace — setting up game-point.

Despite a double-hit and another violation in the back by Owyhee, Wells closed the second set with a line violation of its own — the Lady Braves placing the Lady Leopards on the brink with a 25-13 victory.

Third Set

The final set was a more competitive affair, opening as a 5-5 tie.

Owyhee went up 7-5 after a shank by Wells and a hook from Jones, but Sethman came back with a drilled drive before the Lady Leopards hit long.

The Lady Leopards hit a ball into the net before Jones scored with a short drop, and Wells hit long —Owyhee serving out.

A line violation by the Lady Braves cut the margin to one, and the game was tied with a nice block by Rodriguez.

However, Thomas had the touch, the angle, the spin — somehow hitting off the tape once again for a kill.

Wells was ruled for a lift, Johnson served an ace, the Lady Leopards committed a violation on a serve and Johnson’s second ace in three points opened a 15-10 lead.

The Lady Braves threw away three point on a net serve, a shot into the net and a long hit OB.

But, senior Autumn Dodson scored from the back row against a hesitant Wells defense.

Both teams hit a shot into the net, Wells poked another attempt out of bounds and Owyhee was ruled for a pre-serve violation — making the score 18-15 — but the Lady Leopards shot themselves in the foot every time the games got close, serving into the net.

A lengthy rally was won by Owyhee with a kill by Dodson on a tip, and Wells hit a shot out.

Jones opened a 22-16 lead, but Hall pulled Wells back to within five on a kill of her own.

The Lady Braves were called for a lift and hit into the net but — with the score at 22-20 — the Lady Leopards served long.

Garcia scored down the middle, but Wells set up match-point with a serve into the net — the Lady Leopards ending the match and the season with a shot into the net.

Owyhee advanced to the regional championship and booked a berth in the state tournament with a 25-21 victory, beating Wells in straight sets.

Up Next

The Lady Braves are the No. 2 seed from the East and will take on South No. 1 Green Valley Christian during the eight-team Division 1A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, game time set for 4:20 p.m. Thursday, at Hug High School, in Reno.

