OWYHEE – Things could not have gone much better for the Owyhee girls basketball team Saturday in its season finale.
Things could not have gone much worse for Wells.
On senior day, Owyhee blasted the Lady Leopards by a final score of 75-27.
The Lady Braves owned the contest from the opening tip, blowing out to a 26-9 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Owyhee continued its dominance with a 21-8 eruption in the second period.
The clock nearly rolled in the first half, the Lady Braves on top by 30 at 47-17 by halftime.
The 35-point mercy rule kicked in during the third period, Owyhee outscoring Wells 15-6 in the frame and jumping to a 62-23 advantage.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Braves sealed the supreme beating with a 13-4 run to close the game.
At the final buzzer, Owyhee screamed to a 48-point victory of 75-27.
In the final home game of her career, Owyhee senior Macee McKinney-Cota was brilliant – nearly outscoring Wells by herself – dropping a game-high 24 points.
Facing her former team, sophomore transfer Cameron Paradise also hit the 20-point plateau – the combination of McKinney-Cota and Paradise topping the Lady Leopards 44-27.
Junior Alejandra Dick was the third double-digit scorer for the Lady Braves, finishing with 13 points.
Freshman Mackenzie Cady and senior Destiny Max scored five points apiece for Owyhee, juniors Isabella Pasqual and Jenna Sope closing out the offense for the Lady Braves with four points each.
The Lady Braves improved to 5-3 in the Division 1A Northern-East, dropping the Lady Leopards to 2-6 in league play.
Up Next
Owyhee earned the No. 3 seed of the Division 1A West-East tournament and will face West No. 2 Whittell (8-1 in league) at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.
The Lady Braves beat Whittell 51-44 on Dec. 5, 2018, during the Lady Warriors' home tournament in Zephyr Cove.
The Lady Leopards finished with the fourth and final position from the East and will open the regional tournament with a tough test, taking on West No. 1 Virginia City (9-1 in league) at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Wooster High School.
Wells took down the Lady Muckers during the Comstock Classic by a final score of 38-26 on Dec. 6, 2018, in Virginia City.
