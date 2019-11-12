Lady Braves are dancing to state tourney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lady Braves won and with relative ease, sweeping Green Valley Christian by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-17 — no set in the match settled by less than six points.

Versus Pahranagat Valley

Pahranagat Valley reached the 1A South-East regional championship after a sweep over East No. 3 Eureka by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-20 and a four-set win in the semifinal versus East No. 1 Wells — the Lady Panthers avenging a four-set road loss to the Lady Leopards on Sept. 20.

Wells reached the regional semifinal with a straight-set win Friday over South No. 4 Beaver Dam by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-20.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers lost the first set by a wide margin of 25-17 before answering the challenge with three straight wins over the Lady Leopards by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18.

The South No. 2 and the tournament hosts did not let down the hometown fans in the finale.

In the championship — against the Lady Braves — the Lady Panthers dug out a hard-fought, give-and-take 30-28 victory in the first set that saw nine extra points played.