Lady Braves are dancing to state tourney

ALAMO — Never mind the fact that the Owyhee volleyball team did not win its conference, the Lady Braves are extremely young — just one senior on their roster — or that they underwent a midseason coaching change.
Owyhee overcame and is still playing.
The Lady Braves posted a pair of three-set victories in the 1A South-East regional tournament before losing in four frames in the regional championship, still pulling off a berth in the Division 1A state tourney.
Versus Beatty
On Friday, in the regional quarterfinal, East No. 2 Owyhee (7-3 in league) made quick work of South No. 3 Beatty.
The Lady Braves opened the match with a 25-16 victory, following with wins of 25-13 — the largest margin of any frame — and 25-21 in the clincher.
Owyhee earned a date in the regional semifinal, facing off with the No. 1 team in the South.
Versus Green Valley Christian
During the regular season, the Lady Guardians lost just one contest in league play and rolled into the match with an 8-1 conference record — fresh off the heels of a three-set sweep of East No. 4 Jackpot by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-21.
In Saturday’s regional semifinal, the No. 1 was no match for the No. 2.
The Lady Braves won and with relative ease, sweeping Green Valley Christian by scores of 25-15, 25-19 and 25-17 — no set in the match settled by less than six points.
Versus Pahranagat Valley
Pahranagat Valley reached the 1A South-East regional championship after a sweep over East No. 3 Eureka by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-20 and a four-set win in the semifinal versus East No. 1 Wells — the Lady Panthers avenging a four-set road loss to the Lady Leopards on Sept. 20.
Wells reached the regional semifinal with a straight-set win Friday over South No. 4 Beaver Dam by scores of 25-12, 25-10 and 25-20.
On Saturday, the Lady Panthers lost the first set by a wide margin of 25-17 before answering the challenge with three straight wins over the Lady Leopards by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-18.
The South No. 2 and the tournament hosts did not let down the hometown fans in the finale.
In the championship — against the Lady Braves — the Lady Panthers dug out a hard-fought, give-and-take 30-28 victory in the first set that saw nine extra points played.
Owyhee rebounded with a commanding victory of 25-15 in the second set, but the Lady Braves did not win again — Pahranagat Valley claiming the regional title with consecutive wins of 25-19 and 25-16.
State Tournament
Owyhee (18-8 overall) — the South-East No. 2 seed — will tip off the Division 1A Nevada State Volleyball Championships at 2 p.m. Friday versus Central-West regional champion Virginia City (22-6 overall), at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas.
South-East regional champ Pahranagat Valley (19-14-1 overall) will take on Central-West No. 2 Smith Valley (23-7 overall) at 4 p.m. Friday.
The 1A state championship is set for noon Saturday.