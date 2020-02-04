Lady Braves avenge loss to Eureka

OWYHEE — Each of the meetings between the Owyhee and Eureka girls basketball teams have gone to the home squad.

On Jan. 11, the Lady Vandals (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) edged out the Lady Braves in a close contest with the score at 46-40.

The victory lifted the Lady Braves to 14-7 overall and 5-2 in the Division 1A East; Owyhee and Eureka tied for second in the league standings.

Owyhee broke to the front quickly Saturday with a 14-6 advantage in the first quarter, but the offenses struggled to score in the second period — a 6-2 frame in favor of the Lady Braves.

At the half, Owyhee led 20-7.