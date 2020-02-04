Lady Braves avenge loss to Eureka

OWYHEE — Each of the meetings between the Owyhee and Eureka girls basketball teams have gone to the home squad.
On Jan. 11, the Lady Vandals (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) edged out the Lady Braves in a close contest with the score at 46-40.
However, Owyhee benefited from a home-court advantage on Saturday and evened the season series with a narrow win of its own, 37-32.
Both games have been separated by a total of 11 points, the home teams winning by six points and five points.
The victory lifted the Lady Braves to 14-7 overall and 5-2 in the Division 1A East; Owyhee and Eureka tied for second in the league standings.
Owyhee broke to the front quickly Saturday with a 14-6 advantage in the first quarter, but the offenses struggled to score in the second period — a 6-2 frame in favor of the Lady Braves.
At the half, Owyhee led 20-7.
In the third, Eureka took the high side for the first time of any period but the teams once again found difficulties with putting the ball in the bucket — the Lady Vandals scoring just six points, the Lady Braves mounting only five.
Entering the fourth, Owyhee was up 12 with the score at 25-13.
After a defensive battle, the final period served as an offensive conclusion.
Eureka rallied and poured in a frame-high 19 points, but the deficit was too much to overcome — Owyhee tacking on 12 points down the stretch.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Braves avenged the Jan. 11 loss with a 37-32 victory.
Senior Jenna Sope paced Owyhee with 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made three steals and added an assist.
Junior Cameron Paradise neared double digits with nine points, pulled down a team-high 10 boards, dished a game-best six assists and tallied a takeaway in a stat-stuffing performance.
Sophomore Makinzie Cady hit 2-of-3 triples and finished with seven points, five swipes and four rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore Josierose Thomas and senior Alejandra Dick scored four points each; Thomas closing with six — Dick posting five steals, two boards and a dime.
Freshman Danina Nino capped the offense with two points and chipped in four rebounds, four steals and an assist.
EUREKA — 5 — 2 — 6 — 19 — 32 Total
OWYHEE — 14 — 6 — 5 — 12 — 37 Total
Versus Carlin
On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Lady Braves eased to a home victory of 57-20 against Carlin.
Dick cashed a pair of threes and dropped a team-high 14 points, racked up a team-best six steals and added three rebounds.
She was joined in double figures by 13 points from Sope, who led the attack on the glass with eight boards, made three steals and dished two assists.
Freshman Mattisen Jones did damage in the middle with eight points, seven rebounds, an assist and a takeaway.
Nino and Cady each finished with five points.
Running the point, Cady closed with six rebounds, a team-high four assists and four steals.
Junior Ducca Whiterock scored four points and added three rebounds, an assist and a swipe.
Owyhee’s scoring was closed with two points apiece from senior Isabella Pasqual, junior Shaquala Smartt and junior Tia Woods.
Pasqual was solid in several areas with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of takeaways — Smartt dishing two assists.
Up Next
The Lady Braves will play the Lady Bulldogs (9-7 overall, 3-4 in league) at 1 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.