Lady Braves beat Jackpot in doubleheader

OWYHEE — Despite come close games, the winner remained the same on Friday.

On their home floor, the Lady Leopards of Owyhee won all-five sets against visiting Jackpot in a doubleheader.

In the first match — a best-of-five battle — Owyhee cruised to a three-set sweep.

The first set was the closest, 25-23 in favor of the Lady Braves — who closed the door with scores of 25-18 and 25-17 in the second and third frames.

In the second half of the doubleheader — a best-of-three contest — Owyhee made it two straight over the Lady Jaguars in a back-and-forth battle by scores of 25-22 and 25-23.

Versus Wells

On Saturday, the Lady Braves found themselves on the short end of a five-set fight in Wells — the Lady Leopards avenging a five-set loss on March 13, in Owyhee.

The Lady Braves won the first match 25-21, serves keeping them in the game.

Owyhee lost the second set by a score of 25-17 due to minor errors in the backrow and could not hold on in the third set and fell 25-23.

The Lady Braves braves came back and won the fourth 25-23, forcing a fifth game.