Lady Braves beat Jackpot in doubleheader

OWYHEE — Despite come close games, the winner remained the same on Friday.
On their home floor, the Lady Leopards of Owyhee won all-five sets against visiting Jackpot in a doubleheader.
In the first match — a best-of-five battle — Owyhee cruised to a three-set sweep.
The first set was the closest, 25-23 in favor of the Lady Braves — who closed the door with scores of 25-18 and 25-17 in the second and third frames.
In the second half of the doubleheader — a best-of-three contest — Owyhee made it two straight over the Lady Jaguars in a back-and-forth battle by scores of 25-22 and 25-23.
Versus Wells
On Saturday, the Lady Braves found themselves on the short end of a five-set fight in Wells — the Lady Leopards avenging a five-set loss on March 13, in Owyhee.
The Lady Braves won the first match 25-21, serves keeping them in the game.
Owyhee lost the second set by a score of 25-17 due to minor errors in the backrow and could not hold on in the third set and fell 25-23.
The Lady Braves braves came back and won the fourth 25-23, forcing a fifth game.
In the fifth set, Owyhee lost 15-3
The fifth match the braves lost 15-3 — the Lady Leopards taking over the momentum after the first four points from their serves. The Lady Braves could not return the serves, and small mistakes kept them scoring any points.
Up Next
Owyhee's record is 3-2, and the Lady Braves they will be on the road Friday, in McDermitt, and will play Carlin on Saturday at home.
Their last game will be against Eureka on April 3, in Owyhee.