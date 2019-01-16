OWYHEE – Following losses in their league openers to Eureka, the Owyhee and Carlin girls basketball teams played a record-swinging contest Tuesday night.
The action was lopsided in 60-27 win for the Lady Braves.
Owyhee opened the game with an 18-4 run in the first period, outscoring Carlin 14-9 in a more-even second quarter.
At the break, the Lady Braves led by 19 with the score at 32-13.
Back on the attack – Owyhee tore off a 20-4 stretch in the third quarter – inducing the running clock in the frame, the Lady Braves up by 35 points at 52-17 entering the fourth quarter.
With the game decided, the Lady Railroaders experienced the bulk of their success in the fourth – reaching double figures for the first time and outscoring Owyhee 10-8.
In the end, the Lady Braves rolled to a 60-27 victory.
Owyhee finished with three players in double figures – led by 19 points by senior Macee McKinney-Cota.
Sophomore Cameron Paradise finished with 16 points, followed by 11 points from junior Jenna Sope.
Senior Shania Lenoir, junior Lachelle Doxey and sophomore Akilah Leah each paced Carlin with six points – Lenoir hitting the Lady Railroaders’ only three.
Lenoir also led Carlin with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Doxey pulled down seven rebounds for the Lady Railroaders, Leach adding six boards and four takeaways.
Junior Isabella Pasqual and sophomore Ducca Whiterock scored four apiece for the Lady Braves.
Sophomore Julie Woods, senior Destiny Max and freshman Josie Rose Thomas closed Owyhee’s roster with two points each.
For the Lady Railroaders, freshman Miranda Rainville dropped four points, followed by two apiece from freshman Garren Graves and senior Jaira Bencomo and a free throw by sophomore Jayden Ginter – who snagged five rebounds.
The Lady Braves evened their league record at 1-1, sending the Lady Railroaders to 0-2 in the Division 1A Northern-East.
Up Next
Carlin (1-7 overall) will play on the road at 6 p.m. Friday against the Lady Bulldogs (9-3 overall, 1-0 in league), in McDermitt.
Owyhee (7-6 overall) will face off with the Lady Bulldogs in a crucial contest in the scheme of postseason positions at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in McDermitt.
