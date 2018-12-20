Try 1 month for 99¢
OWYHEE – The Owyhee girls basketball team has looked good in the early portion of the season.

The Lady Braves rolled to a 5-1 record Friday, blowing out Pyramid Lake by a final score of 64-30.

The more-than-double margin of victory was aided in large part by senior Macee McKinney, who netted a team-high 18 points.

Sophomore transfer Cameron Paradise followed closely with 16 points, freshman Josie Rose Thomas serving as the third scorer in double figures for the Lady Braves with 11 points.

Junior Alejandra Dick posted seven points, senior Destiny Max adding four.

Junior Isabella Pasqual and sophomore Julie Woods each dropped three points, and junior Jenna Sope closed out the scoring for Owyhee with a deuce.

The Lady Braves will host Sho-Ban (Fort Hall, Idaho) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, in Owyhee.

