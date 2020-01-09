Lady Braves breeze by Lady Railroaders

CARLIN — In the 1A East opener for both the Owyhee and Carlin girls basketball teams, the Lady Braves reigned supreme.
The first bucket of the ballgame was scored by Owyhee in transition, senior Alejandra Dick following a miss with a put-back.
Both teams struggled in the early going, but the Lady Braves finally broke free with the use of the long ball — junior Cameron Paradise railing consecutive bombs from the right wing.
Owyhee’s defense was on-point and Carlin’s shot sailed off-target, the Lady Braves also notching a healthy number of blocks.
The advantage grew to 11-0 with a three-point play by sophomore Makinzie Cady, who scooped and scored on the break through a foul and cashed the free throw.
Dick scored her second field goal after making a steal for a 13-0 lead, but the Lady Railroaders finally found the board with a baseline jumper from the right side by senior Lachelle Doxey at the 1:19 mark.
After the first, Owyhee led 13-2.
The Lady Braves ran off a quick 9-0 run in the first 2:30 of the second period.
Dick followed another miss on the break and a three on a dish from Cady.
Senior Jenna Sope notched consecutive buckets with a pretty feed by Dick and drilled a long two. Cady was fouled after a nice crossover in transition and drained both shots from the stripe for a 24-2 lead, extending the streak to 11-0.
Dick looked ahead on an outlet pass and rifled to junior Tia Woods for a layup on the left side, opening a 26-2 advantage.
Owyhee’s active hands led to many Carlin turnovers, freshman Marina Smartt scoring on the break after a steal, capping a 15-0 run.
The Lady Railroaders’ drought was snapped at the 2:25 mark with a long two by junior Akilah Leach. From an offensive board, junior Juliann Woods banked home a follow for the final points of the half.
At the break, Owyhee was out front by a wide gap with the score at 30-4.
Paradise booked the first bucket of the third quarter on a cut and dime from Sope.
Carlin sophomore Miranda Rainville jerked down an offensive rebound and was fouled, sinking the second of her two free throws.
Owyhee scored quickly after the make, pushing down the floor for a deuce.
The Lady Braves grabbed a 37-5 lead on a corner three by Paradise — her third triple — Dick earning the assist with a long pass.
Sope pushed the margin to a running clock with back-to-back scores, grabbing an errant three for a put-back and scoring with a spin move from a nice post-entry dime by Dick with 2:20 remaining in the third, the score at 41-5.
Dick nailed a long two for a 43-5 lead, but the final point of the frame came on a free throw from Carlin by freshman Krista Housely.
Entering the fourth, Owyhee opened a 43-6 lead. To start the final frame, Doxey collected a loose ball after several offensive boards by the Lady Railroaders, hitting the first of two free throws.
Leach drained a long two from the right wing, and Dick responded with a long two — Leach making a strong drive down the right side of the lane and finishing off the window.
Smartt hammered a three from the left corner for the Lady Braves, Leach making a free throw just before time expired for Carlin.
Owyhee improved to 10-4 overall and 1-0 in league play, the Lady Railroaders falling to 0-8 on the year and 0-1 in league in the 1A East opener for each team.
Dick led all scorers with 15 points, joined in double figures by 11 points from Paradise — who drilled three 3s.
Sope scored four points in each half for a total of eight points for the Lady Braves.
Leach led Carlin with seven points, scoring five in the fourth quarter.
Smartt tallied five for the Lady Braves, Cady following with four.
Doxey finished with three points for the Lady Railroaders.
Tia and Juliann Woods rounded out Owyhee’s offense with two points apiece, Carlin’s scoring capped by a free throw each from Rainville and Housely.
OWYHEE 47, CARLIN 12 OWYHEE — 13 — 17 — 13 — 4 — 47 Total CARLIN — 2 — 2 — 2 — 6 — 12 Total
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders will travel and play at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
Owyhee will take on the Lady Vandals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.