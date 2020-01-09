Lady Braves breeze by Lady Railroaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Owyhee scored quickly after the make, pushing down the floor for a deuce.

The Lady Braves grabbed a 37-5 lead on a corner three by Paradise — her third triple — Dick earning the assist with a long pass.

Sope pushed the margin to a running clock with back-to-back scores, grabbing an errant three for a put-back and scoring with a spin move from a nice post-entry dime by Dick with 2:20 remaining in the third, the score at 41-5.

Dick nailed a long two for a 43-5 lead, but the final point of the frame came on a free throw from Carlin by freshman Krista Housely.

Entering the fourth, Owyhee opened a 43-6 lead. To start the final frame, Doxey collected a loose ball after several offensive boards by the Lady Railroaders, hitting the first of two free throws.

Leach drained a long two from the right wing, and Dick responded with a long two — Leach making a strong drive down the right side of the lane and finishing off the window.

Smartt hammered a three from the left corner for the Lady Braves, Leach making a free throw just before time expired for Carlin.