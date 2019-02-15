OWYHEE – The Owyhee girls will enter Saturday’s season finale against Wells with something to play for, trying to jockey for a higher seed in the regional tournament.
The Lady Braves are 4-3 in league play of the Division 1A Northern-East, coming off a win and a loss.
On Feb. 2, Owyhee gained a crucial win by a final score of 58-50, in Eureka, setting up a potential tie in the league standings.
However, the Lady Braves fell at home on Feb. 9 in a 60-47 loss to No. 1 McDermitt, in Owyhee.
Versus Eureka
The contest against the Lady Vandals came down to the wire, Owyhee’s fourth quarter serving as the difference maker.
The first period played out evenly, each team mounting 15 points.
The Lady Braves edged the Lady Vandals 13-10, Owyhee taking a 28-25 lead into the locker room.
Eureka nullified the deficit with a 15-12 run in the third quarter, sending the game into the fourth quarter as a 40-40 gridlock.
In the fourth, Owyhee took control – scoring a frame-high 18 points – limiting Eureka to a frame-low 10.
At the final buzzer, the clutch run in money time gave the Lady Braves a 58-50 victory.
A telling tale was the contrast in balance.
Owyhee finished with three players in double figures, while Eureka sophomore Gracie Garrett scored all but 24 of the Lady Vandals’ points.
Garrett finished with a game-high 26 points and knocked down two 3s, finishing with five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
Owyhee was led by 20 points from sophomore Cameron Paradise, followed by 19 points by senior Macee McKinney-Cota.
Junior Alejandra Dick gave Owyhee its third double-digit scorer with 10 points.
For the Lady Vandals, sophomore Carlie Wells posted six points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Owyhee junior Jenna Sope scored five points, senior Destiny Max rounding out the offense with four.
Eureka gained four points apiece from junior Breyana Miller (three steals, two rebounds), senior Angelika Townsend (team-high 10 rebounds) and junior Skylar Merrit.
Sophomore Ilyhia Greely (five boards, two assists, two steals and a block), freshman Gabriella Minoletti (three rebounds, two assists and a steal) and freshman Kyra Todd each scored two points for the Lady Vandals.
Versus McDermitt
The Lady Braves played No. 1 McDermitt a lot more competitively in the second meeting than the first, but the end result proved to be the same – a victory for the Lady Bulldogs.
On Jan. 19, in McDermitt, the Lady Bulldogs routed the Lady Braves by 42 points in a 67-25 ballgame.
On Feb. 9, Owyhee closed the gap – falling by 13 points.
McDermitt made hay in the in the second and fourth quarters – closing each half with major runs – outscoring Owyhee 20-12 in the second and 23-13 in the fourth, giving the Lady Bulldogs an 18-point advantage in those two frames during a 13-point win of 60-47.
The first quarter was a low-scoring, 9-6 advantage for the Lady Bulldogs, but the Lady Braves doubled up McDermitt in the third quarter by a score of 16-8.
McDermitt senior Precious Masters notched a game-high 27 points, grabbed a game-best 19 rebounds for a ridiculous double-double, made seven steals, blocked three shots and dished three assists in a performance for the ages for most – a stat line that has become somewhat routine for her.
In defeat, Paradise dropped a team-high 26 points for Owyhee.
Masters was joined in double figures by 12 points from sophomore Kalli Sam – who grabbed five rebounds and made two steals – junior Jasmine Northrup tallied 10 points, three boards, an assist and a takeaway.
Dick scored nine points and McKinney-Cota added eight for the Lady Braves.
Sophomore Katie Crutcher posted seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a takeaway for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Owyhee, Sope scored three points and Max added a free throw, closing the scoring.
Junior Victoria Navarro (10 boards, two steals and an assist) and sophomore Takayla Antonio (seven steals, three blocks, three assists and two rebounds) each scored two points and capped McDermitt’s offense.
Up Next
The Lady Braves (4-3 in league) will close the regular season on senior day, tipping off against Wells (2-5 in league) at noon Saturday, in Owyhee, the game serving as the final home contest for McKinney-Cota and Max.
McDermitt (6-0 in league) was scheduled to take on the Lady Vandals (5-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.