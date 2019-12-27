Lady Braves finish 2-1 during road trip

ALAMO — The Owyhee girls basketball team began its road trip south with a pair of consecutive wins, but the rematch with Pahranagat Valley did not go in the Lady Braves’ favor.
Owyhee thumped Sandy Valley 61-19 on Dec. 19 and rolled by Green Valley Christian 46-21 on Dec. 20 but fell to a Division 1A program for the first time of the season on Dec. 21, struggling to score in a 45-36 loss to Pahranagat Valley.
Versus Sandy Valley
The Lady Braves had no trouble with the Sidewinders, running the clock in a 42-point blowout.
Owyhee placed three players in double figures, led by 15 points from senior Alejandra Dick.
Dick finished with an insane double-double, making 17 steals.
She added five assists and four rebounds.
Junior Juliann Woods scored in double digits with 12 points and posted five boards, three swipes and a pair of dimes.
Junior Tia Woods also notched 12 points, adding five steals and three rebounds.
Sophomore Makinzie Cady flirted with double figures, closing with eight points, four boards, three takeaways and an assist.
Freshman Marinna Smartt and senior Jenna Sope each tallied six points.
Sope gave an all-around effort with seven steals, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists.
Smartt chipped in five boards, three assists and a pair of thefts.
Freshman Ducca Whiterock closed the offense with two points and added three boards, three assists and two takeaways.
Although the contest was a blowout, Owyhee struggled to sink shots — burying just 28-for-93 from the field and going only 1-of-20 from three.
Versus GV Christian
The game versus the Lady Guardians marked a rematch — Owyhee winning the season opener 63-17 — the Lady Braves making it two in a row over Green Valley Christian with a 46-21 win.
Dick led went for her second straight double-double of the trip, finishing with game highs of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
She approached a triple-dub with eight steals and three assists.
Juliann Woods scored 13 points, made four steals and grabbed three rebounds.
Remarkably, Sope was just one point and one assist from a quadruple-double — filling up the stat sheet — finishing with nine points, 10 boards, 10 steals and nine dimes.
Smartt went for four points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Cady finished with two points, six swipes, three assists and two boards.
Tia Woods closed with two points, four steals and a pair of rebounds.
Whiterock tallied a deuce, three takeaways and a rebound.
Versus Pahranagat Valley
After a 47-18 victory against Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 7 during the Wells Rural Electric Company Classic, the Lady Braves did not duplicate the success in the second meeting.
Playing on the Lady Panthers’ home floor for Round 2, Owyhee dropped the third of its three-game trip by a final score of 46-35.
Shooting was once again a factor, Owyhee sinking just 20 percent of its field goals at 13-of-64 from the floor.
Dick paced Owyhee with 16 points and seven steals, adding five rebound and two assists.
She led the offense from distance, burying three 3s.
Sope neared a double-double with eight points, a team-high 12 boards, a team-best three assists and three steals.
Cady finished with four points, four boards and a pair of assists — Tia Woods closing with four points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Whiterock posted two points, four boards and a dime — Juliann Woods notching two points and four rebounds.
Up Next
The Lady Braves were scheduled to face Sho-Ban at 1 p.m. MST Saturday, in Fort Hall, Idaho.
Owyhee Boys
The Owyhee boys basketball team — after a solid start to the season — fell to less than .500 for the year with three straight losses on its venture south.
The Braves lost a close 61-55 ballgame to Sandy Valley, got ran out of the gym by a final score of 62-37 versus GV Christian — falling to the Guardians for the second time of the season — and dropped a 56-36 contest at Pahranagat Valley.
*Stats were not posted by Owyhee.
The Braves will face Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho) at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, in Owyhee.