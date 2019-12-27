Lady Braves finish 2-1 during road trip

Freshman Marinna Smartt and senior Jenna Sope each tallied six points.

Sope gave an all-around effort with seven steals, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Smartt chipped in five boards, three assists and a pair of thefts.

Freshman Ducca Whiterock closed the offense with two points and added three boards, three assists and two takeaways.

Although the contest was a blowout, Owyhee struggled to sink shots — burying just 28-for-93 from the field and going only 1-of-20 from three.

Versus GV Christian

The game versus the Lady Guardians marked a rematch — Owyhee winning the season opener 63-17 — the Lady Braves making it two in a row over Green Valley Christian with a 46-21 win.

Dick led went for her second straight double-double of the trip, finishing with game highs of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

She approached a triple-dub with eight steals and three assists.

Juliann Woods scored 13 points, made four steals and grabbed three rebounds.

