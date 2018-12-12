ZEPHYR COVE – Under first-year coach Theron Atkins, the Owyhee girls basketball team picked up steam at the Whittell Invitational.
The Lady Braves finished with a 4-0 record in the tournament, taking down some schools from larger divisions in the process.
Versus Whittell
Pitted against host Whittell in the opener, Owyhee gutted out a 51-44 victory on Dec. 5.
Senior Macee McKinney, a two-time 1st-Team All-League performer of the Division 1A Northern-East, paced the Lady Braves with 18 points.
Junior Alejandra Dick also scored in double figures for Owyhee – finishing with 15 points – junior Jenna Sope nearing double digits with nine points.
Freshman Josie Rose Thomas added nine points, and senior Destiny Max and freshman Mackenzie Cady chipped in two points apiece.
Versus North Tahoe
Division 2A program North Tahoe was no match for Owyhee on Dec. 6, the Lady Braves rolling to a 62-26 win over the Lady Lakers.
Owyhee placed three players in double figures.
McKinney flirted with outscoring North Tahoe by herself, pouring in a game-high 19 points.
Dick dropped 15 points for the second straight game, and Sope surpassed double digits with 13 points – the trio of McKinney, Dick and Sope combining for 47 points.
Thomas finished with seven points, while Cady and junior Isabella Pasqual each finished with three points.
Max rounded out the scoring with a deuce.
Versus Lone Pine (California)
Against Lone Pine, the Lady Braves jumped to a 25-10 advantage Friday but were outscored 26-20 down the stretch – Owyhee hanging on for a 45-36 win.
Cota scored a game-high 13 points, sophomore Cameron Paradise dropping 12 points.
Paradise – a transplant from Wells’ 2018 state runner-up squad – had been waiting on her eligibility to clear through the NIAA following her transfer to Owyhee.
Dick scored seven points, Max followed with six and Sope added five.
Thomas rounded out the scoring for Owyhee with two points.
For the Lady Golden Eagles, junior Becca Tsosie finished with a team-high 12 points.
She was joined in double digits by 11 points from senior Mariah Button.
Senior Jaye Lynn Eaton closed with seven points, freshman Juanita Joseph added five points and senior Shelby Chavez scored her only point on a free throw.
Versus Pershing County
On Saturday, the Lady Braves played their closest game of the Whittell Invitational.
The action was nip-tuck throughout the battle against Pershing County, but Owyhee took down its second Division 2A program of the tournament with a strong second half.
After falling behind 22-18, the Lady Braves made plays down the stretch – finishing the game on a 21-15 run.
The four-point deficit was erased for a two-point, 39-37 victory.
Paradise led Owyhee with 10 points, Cota and Dick each finishing with nine points.
Sope closed with five points and Owyhee gained two-valuable points apiece from Cady, Max and Thomas.
In defeat, Pershing County junior Makenna Houston scored a game-best 13 points.
Senior Colbey Wanner scored nine points, senior Faith Happy finished with seven and senior Kati Cerini added four for the Lady Mustangs.
Freshman Presley Burrows and senior Maria Jimenez each scored two points apiece to finish off Pershing County’s roster.
Up Next
The Lady Braves will play their first home game of the season at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Pyramid Lake, in Owyhee.
