OWYHEE – The Owyhee girls basketball team opened the year with mixed results, splitting its weekend games.
The Lady Braves earned a 68-55 win on the road Friday against a quality team in Rimrock (Idaho), dropping the Lady Raiders to 12-2 on the season.
Owyhee returned home and opened league play Saturday, unable to overcome a poor start in a 60-47 loss to Eureka.
Versus Rimrock
The Lady Raiders had no answers Friday for Owyhee sophomore Cameron Paradise or senior Macee McKinney-Cota.
The duo combined to score 43 of Owyhee’s 68 points, Powers leading the way with 24 points and McKinney-Cota following with 19.
Senior Destiny Max approached double digits and finished with nine points, followed by seven points from sophomore Ducca Whiterock.
Junior Jenna Sope added four points and the roster was rounded out by two points apiece by freshman Josie Rose Thomas and junior Isabella Pasqual.
Versus Eureka
After a red-hot effort by Powers and McKinney-Cota against Rimrock, nobody from Owyhee could put the ball in the bucket during the early stages of the Lady Braves’ 1A Northern-East opener Saturday against Eureka.
The Lady Vandals were consistent throughout the game, and slow and steady often wins races – Eureka staying the course for a 60-47 win.
In the first period, Eureka tallied its frame high with 17 points – Owyhee posting its frame low – the Lady Braves mounting just three points in the first-eight minutes.
Owyhee came to life in the second period and outscored Eureka 14-13 but trailed 30-17 at the break.
From the locker room, the Lady Braves dipped for the second time.
Owyhee was held to single digits with seven points in the third quarter, the Lady Vandals adding 14 to their total.
Entering the fourth quarter, Eureka led by 20 at 44-24.
The Lady Braves were unable to climb from the hole they dug for themselves, but the offense gave a try in the final frame.
Owyhee scored 23 points in the fourth period, but its defense gave up 16 – Eureka refusing to collapse.
The Lady Vandals improved to 2-0 in league play, dropping the Lady Braves to 0-1 in the 1A Northern-East with a 60-47 loss.
Four players scored in double digits for the Lady Vandals, led by 18 points from sophomore Gracie Garrett, who posted a double-double with 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Of Eureka’s four scores in double figures, three girls finished with double-doubles.
The Lady Vandals dominated the backboards – pulling down 52 as a unit – senior Angelika Townsend and sophomore Ilyhia Greely each scoring 11 points and tying Garrett for the team high with 12 boards.
Sophomore Carlie Wells dropped 13 points and snagged five rebounds.
Freshman Gabriella Minoletti scored three points, junior Breyana Miller added two – topping the roster with five assists – and freshman Kyra Todd notched a deuce to close out Eureka’s scoring.
Up Next
Owyhee will look for its first win in league play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Lady Railroaders (0-1 in league), in Carlin.
