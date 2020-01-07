Lady Braves on 3-game slide after 9-1 start

Owyhee actually put the ball in the bucket efficiently from distance — sinking 7-of-22 3s — but was just 11-for-41 from inside the arc.

Junior Cameron Paradise scored a team-high 21 points and splashed four 3s, adding six steals, two rebounds and an assist.

Senior Alejandra Dick stuck three triples and closed with 17 points, leading Owyhee with eight steals, also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing four assists.

Senior Jenna Sope notched six points and jerked down a team-best nine boards, making three steals and an assist.

Junior Tia Woods capped the scoring for the Lady Braves with a deuce.

Sophomore Makinzie Cady grabbed six boards, dished a team-high five assists and collected two takeaways.

Junior Ducca Whiterock pulled down five rebounds, tallied an assist and made a swipe.

*Sho-Ban did not report stats.

Versus Rimrock

The Lady Braves were shut down offensively and allowed too many points offensively Saturday — Rimrock controlling the action from the onset and throughout — the Lady Raiders handing Owyhee its third-consecutive loss by a final score of 67-25.