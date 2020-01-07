Lady Braves on 3-game slide after 9-1 start

OWYHEE — The Owyhee girls basketball team started the season with a hot streak — tearing off a 9-1 record through 10 games — but after 13 contests, the Lady Braves’ mark stands at 9-4 after a three-game skid.
Closing a road trip in the South, Owyhee lost a 45-36 ballgame to Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 21 to a team the Lady Braves had already beaten by a blowout tally of 47-18 on Dec. 7, in Wells.
On Dec. 28, the Lady Braves went to Fort Hall, Idaho, and fell to Sho-Ban by a score of 56-46.
Owyhee’s losing streak slipped to three games Saturday, the Lady Braves dominated by unbeaten Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho) by a running-clock score of 67-25 in Owyhee.
Versus Sho-Ban
Against the Lady Chiefs, Owyhee gained some high-scoring ballgames from a few players but had only four girls score in the contest.
Shooting was a cause for concern in the 56-46 loss, as the Lady Braves finished just 18-for-63 from the floor for a 29-percent clip.
Owyhee actually put the ball in the bucket efficiently from distance — sinking 7-of-22 3s — but was just 11-for-41 from inside the arc.
Junior Cameron Paradise scored a team-high 21 points and splashed four 3s, adding six steals, two rebounds and an assist.
Senior Alejandra Dick stuck three triples and closed with 17 points, leading Owyhee with eight steals, also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing four assists.
Senior Jenna Sope notched six points and jerked down a team-best nine boards, making three steals and an assist.
Junior Tia Woods capped the scoring for the Lady Braves with a deuce.
Sophomore Makinzie Cady grabbed six boards, dished a team-high five assists and collected two takeaways.
Junior Ducca Whiterock pulled down five rebounds, tallied an assist and made a swipe.
*Sho-Ban did not report stats.
Versus Rimrock
The Lady Braves were shut down offensively and allowed too many points offensively Saturday — Rimrock controlling the action from the onset and throughout — the Lady Raiders handing Owyhee its third-consecutive loss by a final score of 67-25.
Rimrock opened the game with a 16-5 advantage in the first quarter and built a 29-12 lead by the break with a 13-7 run in the second period.
From the locker room, the Lady Raiders picked up where they left off — outscoring the Lady Braves by double digits with a tally of 14-4 in the third period.
Entering the fourth quarter, Rimrock led by 27 points with the score at 43-16.
Down the stretch, the contest became even more one-sided — the Lady Raiders closing the contest with a 24-9 run.
At final buzzer, Owyhee trailed by 42 points — the clock running a large portion of the fourth quarter — Rimrock rolling to a 67-25 victory.
*Neither team posted stats for the ballgame.
RIMROCK 16 13 14 24 67 Total
OWYHEE 5 7 4 9 25 Total
Up Next
The Lady Braves (9-4 overall) will play their Division 1A East opener against the Lady Railroaders (0-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Thursday, in Carlin.