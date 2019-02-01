CARLIN – Following with a 43-point win over Carlin on Jan. 15, in Owyhee, the Lady Braves pushed the advantage to 50 on Thursday.
On the Lady Railroaders’ home floor, Owyhee tore off a 64-14 victory.
Sophomore Cameron Paradise dropped a game-high 19 points for the Lady Braves, joined in double digits by 14 points from senior Macee McKinney-Cota.
The duo combined to outscore Carlin 33-14 by themselves.
Owyhee scored the ball up and down the roster, nine players putting the rock in the rim.
Junior Jenna Sope neared double figures and finished with eight points, freshman Josie Rose Thomas and junior Alejandra Dick each scored six points and senior Destin Max posted five.
The Lady Braves’ roster was rounded off by three points from sophomore Ducca Whiterock, two by junior Isabella Pasqual and a free throw from sophomore Julie Woods.
Owyhee improved to 3-2 in league play, Carlin falling to 0-5 in the Division 1A Northern-East.
*Carlin had not posted stats for the contest by the time the article was written.
Up Next
The Lady Railroaders were scheduled to face the Lady Vandals (3-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Eureka.
The Lady Braves will play the Lady Vandals at 4 p.m. Saturday, in Eureka.
