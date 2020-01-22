You are the owner of this article.
Lady Braves struggle early but win
Lady Braves struggle early but win

Cameron Paradise

Owyhee's Cameron Paradise (24) shoots a jumper on Jan. 9, 2020, in Carlin. On Saturday, Jan. 18, Paradise scored a team-high 18 points and knocked down two 3s in a 53-43 home win over McDermitt.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

OWYHEE — In Saturday’s contest, Owyhee’s girls basketball team needed to make an unexpected rally at home.

For three quarters, McDermitt gave the Lady Braves all they wanted and more — Owyhee needing an 18-9 run in the fourth quarter to seal a 53-43 victory.

The Lady Bulldogs edged Owyhee 11-10 in the first quarter and 9-7 in the second.

At the half, McDermitt led by three with the score at 20-17.

In the third quarter, the Lady Braves began their comeback — making an 18-14 streak.

Owyhee took a one-point, 35-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, the Lady Braves seized control as many thought they would have for a larger portion of the contest.

Down the stretch, Owyhee sealed a 10-point victory with an 18-9 run in crunch time — extending to a 53-43 win.

Junior Cameron Paradise dropped a team-high 18 points and canned two 3s for the Lady Braves.

She finished with eight rebounds, a team-best six assists and three steals.

Paradise was joined in double figures by senior Alejandra Dick, who posted 13 points and nine rebounds — nearly going for a double-double — a team-high seven steals and two assists.

Senior Jenna Sope flirted with a double-double on eight points and a team-best 10 rebounds, adding four dimes and four takeaways.

Sophomore Makinzie Cady also approached double digits with eight points, four boards and three assists.

Owyhee’s offense was finished by a deuce from junior Juliann Woods, who grabbed three rebounds, made three steals and dished two assists.

Incredibly, 17 of the Lady Braves’ 20 field goals were assisted.

*The Lady Bulldogs did not post stats for the contest.

MCDERMITT — 11 — 9 — 14 — 9 — 43 Total

OWYHEE — 10 — 7 — 18 — 18 — 53 Total

Up Next

The Lady Braves (11-5 overall, 2-1 in league) will attempt to hand the Lady Leopards (12-3 overall, 4-0 in league) their first Division 1A East loss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

