Lady Braves struggle early but win

She finished with eight rebounds, a team-best six assists and three steals.

Paradise was joined in double figures by senior Alejandra Dick, who posted 13 points and nine rebounds — nearly going for a double-double — a team-high seven steals and two assists.

Senior Jenna Sope flirted with a double-double on eight points and a team-best 10 rebounds, adding four dimes and four takeaways.

Sophomore Makinzie Cady also approached double digits with eight points, four boards and three assists.

Owyhee’s offense was finished by a deuce from junior Juliann Woods, who grabbed three rebounds, made three steals and dished two assists.

Incredibly, 17 of the Lady Braves’ 20 field goals were assisted.

*The Lady Bulldogs did not post stats for the contest.

MCDERMITT — 11 — 9 — 14 — 9 — 43 Total

OWYHEE — 10 — 7 — 18 — 18 — 53 Total

Up Next

The Lady Braves (11-5 overall, 2-1 in league) will attempt to hand the Lady Leopards (12-3 overall, 4-0 in league) their first Division 1A East loss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.

