Lady Braves swept in state semifinal

LAS VEGAS — After overcoming substantial obstacles — namely an underclassmen-laden bunch and a midseason coaching change — the Owyhee volleyball team’s season ended Friday.
In the Division 1A state semifinal, the Lady Braves found themselves on the wrong side of a three-set sweep.
Owyhee — the South-East No. 2 seed — was bounced from the state tournament by Central-West No. 1 Virginia City.
The Lady Braves made a game of the first set, coming up short in a 25-22 battle.
You have free articles remaining.
However, the Lady Muckers owned the next-two frames.
Virginia City opened at least a 12-point cushion in each of the final-two sets, winning the second by 14 in a final score of 25-11 and closing the door with a 25-13 victory in the third.
Up Next
The Lady Muckers will face Central-West No. 2 Smith Valley in the 1A state final.
The Lady Bulldogs won their 1A state semifinal in straight sets as well, defeating South-East regional champion Pahranagat Valley by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18.
The Division 1A state championship will take place at noon Saturday, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas.