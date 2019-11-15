Lady Braves swept in state semifinal

LAS VEGAS — After overcoming substantial obstacles — namely an underclassmen-laden bunch and a midseason coaching change — the Owyhee volleyball team’s season ended Friday.

In the Division 1A state semifinal, the Lady Braves found themselves on the wrong side of a three-set sweep.

Owyhee — the South-East No. 2 seed — was bounced from the state tournament by Central-West No. 1 Virginia City.

The Lady Braves made a game of the first set, coming up short in a 25-22 battle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, the Lady Muckers owned the next-two frames.

Virginia City opened at least a 12-point cushion in each of the final-two sets, winning the second by 14 in a final score of 25-11 and closing the door with a 25-13 victory in the third.

Up Next

The Lady Muckers will face Central-West No. 2 Smith Valley in the 1A state final.

The Lady Bulldogs won their 1A state semifinal in straight sets as well, defeating South-East regional champion Pahranagat Valley by scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18.

The Division 1A state championship will take place at noon Saturday, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.