LOVELOCK – The bulk of the Owyhee girls’ points during the Pershing County Invitational came from muscle.
On March 23, the Lady Braves finished third as a team with 123 points – placing four in the top-10 in both the shot put and the discus.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Teller notched runner-up honors in the shot put with a throw of 27-feet-7-1/2-inches.
In third place, sophomore Cameron Paradise posted a distance of 77-feet-3-inches for a personal record in the discus – Paradise taking fourth in the shot put with a toss of 26-feet-even.
Senior Destiny Max also set a personal record of 76-feet-11-1/2-inches with the disc and rounded out the top-10 in the shot – heaving the stone 23-feet-9-inches.
In seventh place, senior Marilyn Harney sailed the disc a personal-record 70-feet-11-1/2-inches.
Both of junior Jenna Sope’s throws went for personal records and wound up in the top-10, placing eighth in the shot with a distance of 24-feet-3-inches and ninth in the discus on a 66-foot-10-inch effort.
Along with her arm, Max also went all-out with her running shoes – winning the 800 meters – posting a time of 3:04.89.
West Wendover tied for sixth in the girls’ team standings with 54 points – the majority of the scoring provided by sophomore Jennifer Collazo.
Collazo won the 200 meters with a time of 31.07 seconds, finished second in the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-4-1/2-inches and placed fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 15.8 seconds.
Owyhee junior Isabella Pasqual placed third in the 3200 meters – running two miles in 17:31 – and freshman Josie Rose Thomas ranked third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.84, her personal record of 21.74 seconds in the 100 hurdles good enough for sixth.
Senior Rhiannon Manuelito took third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 3-feet-10-inches.
Carlin posted 18 points and placed 10th in the team standings, paced by freshman Paige Welch and sophomore Angel Baysinger.
Welch’s personal record of 3:29.37 was fourth-best in the 800 meters, Baysinger taking seventh in the event with a time of 3:52.54.
Owyhee sophomore Tia Woods crossed sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 34.26 seconds, followed in seventh by West Wendover freshman Martha Pantalakis in 35.64 seconds and eighth by Owyhee junior Thalia Thomas’ time of 35.86.
Baysinger finished seventh in the 1600 meters with a one-mile time of 8:27.43 and set a personal record of 37.78 seconds for 10th place in the 200 meters.
Pantalakis lapped the track in 1:23.52 fir seventh place in the 400 meters, Welch setting a PR of 1:25.62 for ninth and Baysinger rounding out the top-10 in 1:33.85.
Boys
The West Wendover boys led the local charge, finishing fourth in the team standings with 93 points.
Junior Cory Ratliff’s performance in the discus did wonders for the Wolverines, his personal-record heave of 123-feet-2-1/2-inches winning the event.
Senior teammate Gunnar Carter also scored well in the event, placing fourth with a 113-foot-7-inch throw.
Owyhee sophomore Sequoia Roubideaux also ripped a personal record with a 104-foot-9-1/2-inch toss for seventh place.
West Wendover sophomore Andres Cervantes placed third in the 400 meters with a time of one-minute flat for a personal record, sophomore teammate Omar Rodriguez finishing fourth with a PR of his own in 1:00.47.
Roubideaux crossed ninth in the 400 with a time of 1:05.
Owyhee sophomore Desmond Hanchor did his work with his hops, setting a personal-record height of 5-feet in the high jump for third place and finishing ninth in the long jump with a PR distance of 14-feet-11-inches.
Rodriguez also finished fourth in the 1600 meters – running a mile in 5:25.99 – and junior Zach Smith completed the two-mile journey in a PR of 11:53.17 for fourth in the 3200 meters.
Cervantes placed fifth in the 200 meters with a personal-record time of 28.18 seconds.
In the shot put, Owyhee senior Acilino Thomas launched the stone 36-feet-11-1/2-inches for fourth place.
Carlin junior Austin Sexton nearly cracked into the top-10, placing 11th with a personal-record throw of 32-feet-6-inches.
Relay
The Wolverines – Smith, Cervantes, junior Jonathan Mendoza and junior Maven Haynes – ranked third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:06.04.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.