MCDERMITT – While the Owyhee boys basketball team improved to 3-0 in league play Saturday against McDermitt, but the Lady Braves experienced the opposite feeling.
Owyhee’s girls were dominated by the Lady Bulldogs in a 42-point loss by a final score of 67-25.
The action was owned by McDermitt from the opening tip, outscoring the Lady Braves 20-6 in the first quarter.
Owyhee increased its scoring to double digits with 11 in the second period, but the defense gave up another 20.
At halftime, the game was out of hand – the Lady Bulldogs leading by 23 at 40-17 – and things got worse for the Lady Braves.
Owyhee had no answers on either end of the floor – the offense falling all the way to three points in the third quarter – the defense allowing McDermitt to hang 20 on the board for the third-consecutive frame.
Rolling clock in the third.
With the margin at 40 points, McDermitt erupted for a 60-20 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The insignificant fourth period played out with a 7-5 advantage for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 3-0 in the Division 1A Northern-East with a 67-25 shellacking of Owyhee.
With the loss, the Lady Braves fell to 1-2 in league play.
McDermitt senior Precious Masters went off.
She scored a game-high 31 points, pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, blocked a video game-like five shots, dished three assists and made two steals – dominating every facet of the game on both sides of the court.
Masters netted 15 of her points from beyond the arc – burying five 3s – and finished 12-for-18 from the floor, outscoring Owyhee by six points by herself.
She was joined in double digits by 17 points from sophomore Katie Crutcher, who led the team with six assists and added five rebounds and a team-best three steals.
Sophomore Kalli Sam neared double digits with nine points and reeled in five boards.
The youngsters on McDermitt’s roster continued to contribute, sophomore Takayla Antonio finishing with six points and six rebounds.
Junior Jasmine Northrup scored four points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished three assists.
Despite not scoring, junior Victoria Navarro impacted the game with seven boards and an assist.
More than half of the Lady Bulldog’s 25 field goals were set up by team work, McDermitt finishing with 13 assists.
Collectively, the Lady Bulldogs pulled down 40 boards.
*Owyhee did not post stats for the contest.
Up Next
The Lady Braves will look to get back on track in a potential standings-swinging game against the Lady Leopards, who are 0-2 in league play, at 6 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.