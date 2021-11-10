Lady Braves whip McDermitt

ELKO — Saturday’s Division 1A East quarterfinal matchup between the Owyhee and McDermitt volleyball teams was a short contest — no game settled by less the 10 points.

The Lady Braves advanced to the regional semifinal — in which they advanced to state with a three-set victory over Wells — dismantling the Lady Bulldogs in a sweep.

First Set

An ace by senior MaKinzie Cady opened a 4-0 lead for Owyhee before hitting into the net and committing a double-touch, and consecutive putaways from senior JosieRose Thomas — one on an ace — pushed the lead to 6-2.

McDermitt hit long, and Thomas tagged consecutive aces — her second and third — ran the tally to 9-2 before serving out.

Thomas scored on a free ball for an 11-4 advantage, and sophomore Shirlena Roa-Martinez booked an unreturned shot for a 12-4 lead.

A putaway in the back line from senior Autumn Dodson made the score 13-5, junior Mattisen Jones following a putaway for a nine-point cushion.

Thomas sent the margin to 16-6 with back-to-back kills, but McDermitt sophomore Nicolette Northrup hit an ace and brought the deficit to double and 16-8.

Owyhee opened a 10-point lead with a putaway by a shot in the middle from Thomas and a putaway by Cady.

With consecutive miscues by McDermitt — a long hit and a violation — the deficit swelled to 12, Thomas hitting a left-handed tip for a point and pounding a kill off the Lady Bulldogs’ block for a 14-point advantage.

The Lady Braves gave up two points with a net serve and a shot out of bounds, but they closed the set with three-consecutive points.

McDermitt was called for a lift, senior Aniya Smith dropped an ace and the Lady Bulldogs committed a double on game-point.

Owyhee breezed to a 25-10 victory, the largest separation of any game.

Second Set

Cady scored and tied the game 1-1, and a nice drive from senior Alyna Teofilo opened a 3-1 lead.

The Lady Braves went up four on a hook by Dodson and consecutive aces from junior Kailey Couchum, and another ace by senior Keeli Harney made the score 8-3.

McDermitt’s No. 11 — not listed on the roster served an ace and brought the Lady Bulldogs to within three at 8-5.

Owyhee opened a 10-point advantage with a six-point service run by sophomore Journie Crutcher — who added three aces — Jones hammering a kill and McDermitt hitting two shots OB.

For the Lady Bulldogs, freshman Vina Tom dropped an ace and made the score 17-8.

Teofilo ripped a cross for an 18-9 lead, and a Cady ace pushed the margin to 11 at 20-9.

Both teams made a multitude of errors over the next six points, and McDermitt pulled to within eight at 22-14 on a kill by sophomore Killsback.

Harney scored on a free ball, McDermitt shanked a shot — setting up game-point — and hit into the net.

The Lady Braves rolled to a 25-14 victory and placed the Lady Bulldogs on the edge of elimination.

Third Set

Northrup opened the last game with an ace for McDermitt, but Owyhee took eight of the next 10 points — a shot to the corner by Jones, a spike by Dodson and an ace from Couchum giving the Lady Braves an 8-3 lead.

The margin went to 10-4 on a kill by Jones, and consecutive putaways by Crutcher pushed the tally to 12-5.

Owyhee grabbed a 14-7 lead on a diving save for a kill in the back by Harney and a tip from Thomas, and an ace off the hand of Jones sent the lead to 10 at 17-7 — doing so once more for an 11-point pad.

Thomas smoked a shot for a 20-7 advantage, but McDermitt scored on an ace from Northrup at 20-9.

With consecutive points by Thomas and Cady — the first on a downed shot and the latter an ace — Owyhee neared the finish line with a 14-point lead at 23-9.

McDermitt hit out and made the score 24-10 at match-point, but the Lady Bulldogs scored three in a row — two on Owyhee errors — Killsback serving an ace for a 24-13 tally.

But, the Lady Braves sent the Lady Bulldogs home with a shot by Dodson that hit the net and fell over — sweeping McDermitt with a 25-13 win in the third set.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.