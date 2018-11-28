OWYHEE – First-year head coach Theron Atkins said he want his team to “get out and run” in the upcoming season.
Atkins, the newly-hired coach of the Owyhee girls basketball team, takes over for Todd Tate – who instructed the Lady Braves to back-to-back 1A state championships in 2016 and 2017.
Entering the 2018-2019 season, Atkins said he “has a young team.”
“We aren’t very tall, so we will rely on our speed,” he said. “I want to push the ball down the floor and score on fast breaks.”
After consecutive state championships, the Lady Braves were unable to reproduce the same kind of magic last year.
Owyhee finished with an 11-5 overall record and went 5-3 in the Division 1A Northern-East, entering the 1A North regional tournament with a No. 2 seed.
Following a 63-56 victory over West No. 3 Smith Valley in the regional quarterfinal round, the Lady Braves’ search for a three-peat ended in the semis with a 67-51 loss to eventual regional champion Wells.
A huge void was left by the graduation of 1st-Team All-League performer Kaylani Smartt, who signed her letter of intent to play for Benedictine University at Mesa, in Arizona.
Smartt averaged a remarkable double-double last season, finishing second in the league with 21.3 points and leading the league with an absurd 17.4 rebounds.
She finished second in the league with 1.3 blocks, third in the 1A Northern-East with 3.8 assists and seventh in steals with 2.7 thefts per outing.
Luckily, the Lady Braves had two 1st-Team All-League players – one of which is coming back for her senior season.
A four-year varsity contributor, Macee McKinney – a two-time state champ – will show Owyhee’s younger player the ropes.
Last year, she finishing second on Owyhee’s roster with 18.6 points per contest – which ranked third in the league.
She was fifth in the 1A Northern-East in rebounds from her point guard position, pulling down 7.1 boards per game.
McKinney dished 2.6 assists per game – tying four fourth in the league – and made 1.9 steals per contest.
While McKinney has become proficient at running the point, Atkins has other ideas for her in the upcoming year.
“We are going to try to free her up. We have some younger girls who can bring down the ball down the floor, so we will look at the options during the preseason games,” he said.
Without the burden of feeling the need to facilitate the offense, Owyhee may have just unleashed one of the league’s most potent scorers to do what she does – get buckets.
Senior Cree Lynn Raining Bird – who was a 2nd-Team All-League performer as a junior – is not playing basketball this season.
Along with McKinney’s ability to score, the Lady Braves will also return a key player on the other side of the ball.
All-Defense selection Alejandra Dick is coming back to shut down opponents in her junior year.
Of Owyhee’s eight players on the varsity team last year, only one graduated – Raining Bird not playing – leaving just one other girl who chose not to play this year.
Owyhee will welcome the services of Isabella Pasqual, Kaliyah Smartt and Jenna Sope – who are all juniors this season.
As the Lady Braves try to exploit points on the break as one of their strengths, Atkins said his team’s weakness is length.
“We lost a lot of height so we need to run and get easy buckets. I’m old school; I like to get the ball in the middle but we aren’t very big,” he said.
The Lady Braves will begin the year in the Wells Rural Electric Classic – playing at two locations – opening with a noon tipoff Thursday against Tonopah and following with a noon Friday game versus Round Mountain, in Carlin.
Owyhee will close the tourney with a 3:30 p.m. Saturday contest against Wendover (Utah), in Wells.
