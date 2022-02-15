Lady Buckaroos outclass Lady Indians

ELKO — For the second time in a matter of six days, the Lowry girls basketball team blew through Elko like a dose of salt.

Following a 67-38 home victory over Elko on Feb. 7, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos only let Elko get two points closer — scoring the exact same amount of points — sweeping the season series with a 67-40 road win Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lowry rolled off 22 points in the first quarter and set the tone — both offensively and defensively — allowing 12 but leading by 10 going to the second period.

The Lady Bucks limited Elko to single digits with nine points and put up 16 of their own in the second quarter, opening a 38-21 lead by halftime.

In the third, Lowry pushed the margin to 24 with an 18-11 advantage.

Going the fourth, the outcome was determined with the score at 56-32.

Down the stretch, the Lady Bucks put up 11 points — scoring in double figures in every frame — and held the Lady Indians to single digits with eight points.

No. 1 Lowry (22-3 overall) swept the season series — winning the first game by 29 points and second matchup by 27 — sweeping the league schedule with a 10-0 record in the 3A North-East on the heels of a commanding 67-40 victory.

Elko had no answer for sophomore Savannah Stoker, who posted a monster double-double — going for 29 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Senior Emily Backus also reached double figures with 13 points, three assists, a pair of rebounds and two takeaways.

Senior McKenzi Petersen finished with seven points, nine rebounds, two assists and a swipe.

Senior Hannah Whitted added six points, four boards, a dime and a steal.

The contributions continued with five points, two rebounds and a steal from junior Alexandra Barocio — junior Kailey Franklin adding four points, four boards and two assists.

Lowry’s offense was capped with three points by senior Jovi Kuskie, who chipped in three points, four rebounds and two passes that set up field goals.

Of 25 field goals for the Lady Bucks, 13 were assisted.

The offensive outburst was not aided by threes — Lowry only hitting two as a team, one by Stoker and another from Backus — the Lady Bucks shooting 43% from two on 23-of-53.

At the free-throw line, Lowry was brilliant across the board — burying 15-for-20 and 75% of their attempts.

LOWRY — 22 — 16 — 18 — 11 — 67 Total

ELKO — 12 — 9 — 11 — 8 — 40 Total

*Elko did not record stats to MaxPreps or submit any.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (12-7 overall, 5-5 in league) — the No. 3 seed of the North-East — will cross over and play West No. 2 Wooster (12-11 overall, 8-2 in league) during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tournament at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

