Lady Buckaroos trounce Lady Indians by 29

WINNEMUCCA — The first half spelled doom for the Elko girls basketball team Monday on the road at Lowry.

The Lady Buckaroos outscored the Lady Indians 20-6 in the first quarter and 18-5 in the second, opening a 38-11 halftime lead.

Elko played better in the second half — Lowry edging the Lady Indians after the break 29-27 — but the horrid start resulted in a 67-38 loss.+

Elko hit the scoreboard first, finding a deuce in the post by junior Johanna Rivera.

However, Lowry went on a 6-0 run — gaining buckets by senior McKenzi Petersen, senior Jovi Kuskie and senior Hannah Whitted — the Lady Buckaroos creating extreme pressure and turnovers from their full-court press.

The Lady Indians momentarily stemmed the tide with a midrange floater along the baseline by junior Peyton Jacaway, but the Lady Bucks took a 10-4 advantage on consecutive buckets by junior Mia Hernandez and sophomore Savannah Stoker.

Elko had an And-1 opportunity wiped away with a charge, and Lowry senior Emily Backus penetrated the defense and scored off the glass for a 12-4 lead.

The Lady Indians made another empty trip the free-throw line, opening 0-for-3 and sinking the fourth shot but being ruled for a lane violation.

But, junior Aurora Eklund converted Elko’s third chance at the stripe with a pair of free throws — pulling the Lady Indians to within half at 12-6.

On the other end, Kuskie scored through contact and buried the free throw for an old-fashioned three.

Stoker grabbed her own miss on a three and was hacked, cashing both attempts for a 17-6 advantage.

Elko missed a pair of free throws — opening 2-for-8 at the line — and Kuskie railed a three just before the buzzer for a 20-6 lead.

Stoker pushed the pace and scored in transition for a 22-6 lead, then earning a trip to the line and hitting the first free throw but missing the second — the Lady Bucks stealing another possession with an offensive rebound.

Lowry took advantage of the second chance with a deuce by Petersen, forcing a timeout with the score at 25-6.

The Lady Indians finally scored their first points of the frame near the midway point of the quarter on a strong drive by junior Alysia Madigan, but Elko gave up a three by Backus.

Using her size and athletic ability, Stoker scored inside — Backus then splitting a pair of defenders for a 30-8 lead.

The Lady Bucks reached the single bonus with 2:37 on the clock, junior Megan Cook sinking both shots at the stripe.

Petersen grabbed an offensive board for a put-back over a smaller defender, but Elko junior Bryleigh Cervantes knocked down a jumper on the other side.

Elko had a defensive breakdown and left junior Alexandria Barocio wide open for a layup for the final points of the half.

At the break, the Lady Bucks were on their way to opening the running clock with a 27-point lead with the score at 38-11.

The teams traded scores on their first possessions, Kuskie making a layup for Lowry and Rivera doing the same for Elko.

Stoker went to the line and made 1-of-2, pushing the Lady Bucks’ lead to 28 at 41-13.

The margin grew to 30 on a layup around a screen by Backus, but Eklund scored against a foul with a cut down the middle on an inbound pass.

Junior Isabela Torres scored with a kiss off the glass on a turn-around, making the score 43-17.

Elko completed a 7-0 run with an And-1 plus the free throw by Eklund, but Lowry gained a floater from Whitted.

Stoker went 1-for-2 at the line, but Eklund hit a midrange jumper and reached double digits.

The Lady Bucks dominated the action in the paint, junior Kailey Franklin scoring inside and Stoker earning consecutive trips to the line after offensive boards — nailing four straight freebies — and dropping another follow.

Elko junior Carly Nielsen was fouled and drained both attempts, but Stoker added another put-back for a 56-24 lead.

At the end of the third, Jacaway made a steal and beat the buzzer — brining the Lady Indians to within 30.

Entering the fourth, Lowry led big at 56-26.

Barocio went baseline for the first bucket of the final frame, answered with a pair of free throws by Eklund.

Hernandez notched her second field goal with a baseline jumper, but Torres tallied a rare offensive follow for the Lady Indians.

But, the Lady Bucks created another second-chance opportunity — Petersen booking the follow for a 62-30 lead.

Eklund made another perfect appearance at the line and brought the deficit back to 30, but Petersen grabbed rebound and scored through a foul — hitting the free throw for the three-point play.

Elko freshman Lindsey Johns was fouled and hit the first of her free throws, but Franklin pushed the advantage to double at 66-33 with a free throw.

Whitted also went 1-for-2 at the line, and Elko closed the game on a 5-0 run with a long two and a three by junior Alysia Carr.

In the end, Lowry controlled the action throughout and cruised to a 67-38 victory in the first meeting with Elko.

Stoker scored a game-high 19 points — leading a trio of Lowry players in a double digits — Peterson scoring 11 points and Kuskie notching eight of her 10 points in the first quarter.

Backus neared double figures with nine points.

For Elko, Eklund notched a team-high 14 points — booking 11 in the second half.

The Lady Bucks’ offense was capped by five points for Whitted, four apiece from Hernandez and Barocio, three by Franklin and two for Cook — nine players finding the scorebook.

The Lady Indians’ offense was rounded out with five points for Carr, four points each by Jacaway, Torres and Rivera, two by Cervantes, Madigan and Nielsen and a free throw for Johns — nine players scoring for Elko as well.

ELKO — 6 — 5 — 15 — 12 — 38 Total

LOWRY — 20 — 18 — 18 — 11 — 67 Total

Versus Sparks

On Saturday, the Lady Indians blasted Sparks at home by a final score of 65-9.

Elko blanked the Lady Railroaders 23-0 in the first quarter and enforced the running clock in the second period with a 22-2 burst.

At the break, the Lady Indians were up by 43 with the score at 45-2.

In the third quarter, Elko outscored Sparks 9-4 and finished the fourth with an 11-3 run.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (11-6 overall, 4-4 in league) will close out the regular season with a pair of home contests, hosting Fallon (13-10 overall, 2-5 in league and playing Fernley on Monday) at 6 p.m. Friday and facing Lowry (17-3 overall, 8-0 in league) for the second time at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.