Lady Bucks at Lady Spartans could determine league title

SPRING CREEEK — The Division 3A North-East girls basketball title may come down to Wednesday night.

Although the season is not yet halfway completed, the first of two installments between Spring Creek and Lowry may give the upper hand to the eventual champ.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Lady Spartans (14-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will host the Lady Buckaroos (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league).

Lowry has been dominant in its two 3A North-East contests, opening league play with a 61-18 road victory in Fallon and a 53-10 home win over Dayton.

Inside, sophomore Savannah Stoker has been a beast for the Lady Bucks — leading the league with 23.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, adding 2.1 steals.

Senior guard Emily Backus has approached double digits at 9.6 points per contest — tying for seventh in the league — and paces Lowry with 2.9 steals (seventh in the league) and 2.2 assists (fifth in the conference), adding 1.6 rebounds.

Senior McKenzi Peterson averages 7.5 points and is second in the league behind Stoker at 8.2 boards, also tallying 1.6 assists (tied for ninth in the conference) and 1.3 takeaways.

Senior Hannah Whitted continues Lowry balance with 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds (seventh in the league), 2.1 dimes (sixth in the conference) and 1.4 swipes.

On the outside, senior Jovi Kuskie has posted 4.5 points, 3.1 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.8 assists — splitting eighth in the league.

Junior Alexandria Barocio averages 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, and the contributions extend to two points, 1.7 rebounds and a dime by junior Mia Hernandez.

Junior Kailey Franklin has tallied 1.8 points and 1.7 boards, senior Alexis Olsen has notched 1.2 points and 3.7 boards per game.

For the Lady Spartans, senior Shyann Lamb has paced the scoring effort with 12.5 points (fifth in the league) and averages 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists — ranking ninth in the 3A North-East in takeaways.

Fellow senior Payge Walz has neared double figures at 9.6 points per outing — tying Backus for seventh in the league — and is 10th in the league at 5.1 boards, adding 1.9 steals and 1.2 dimes.

Junior Avery Beatty — who has missed the Lady Spartans’ last two games with a hand injury — has posted all-around averages of 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, a team-high 3.2 steals and a roster-best 2.8 assists.

She currently ranks second in the league in assists, fifth in steals and 10th in scoring.

In the post, junior Ella Buzzetti has provided 4.6 points, a team-best 6.4 boards and 1.8 steals — placing fourth in the conference in rebounds.

Also playing in the middle, junior Rylee Keim has averaged four points, 6.3 rebounds — fifth in the league — and adds 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists.

Junior guard Brynly Stewart notched 3.1 points and 1.7 boards per ballgame, senior Riley Moon following with three points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

On the wing, junior Taylor Brunson has tallied 1.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Freshman Roxanne Keim notches 1.3 points, 3.3 boards and a steal; junior Mia Grosz adding 1.2 points and 1.9 boards.

Team Comparisons

Lowry has the advantage offensively at 55.5 points per game, the Lady Spartans scoring 47.1 points per contest.

Spring Creek yanks down 37.4 rebounds per contest, the Lady Bucks averaging 34.7 boards.

The Lady Bucks pass the ball well, notching 10.2 assists — the Lady Spartans posting 9.4 dimes.

Defensively, Spring Creek has created more havoc with 14.2 steals per game — Lowry forcing 11.8 takeaways.

As for shooting, the Lady Bucks put the ball in the bucket with more regularity at 40% from the field — hitting 41% from two and 33% from distance — and sink 55% of their free throws.

The Lady Spartans connect on 32% of their tries from the floor — netting 36% from two and 25% from three — and drop 52% of their attempts from the charity stripe.

Game Time

The Division 3A North-East title and a first-round bye for the regional tournament may take shape when the Lady Spartans (14-1 overall, 3-0 in league) host the Lady Bucks (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.

