Lady Bucks blow out Elko by 30

WINNEMUCCA — The Elko girls basketball team had no answers for Lowry or sophomore Savannah Stoker in the Division 3A North regional semifinal Friday, in Winnemucca.

The Lady Bucks controlled the game throughout and used their length, athleticism and fundamentals in a 30-point rout, ending Elko’s season with a 63-33 victory in front of their home fans at Winnemucca Events Center.

Lowry scored on its first two possessions, opening with a bucket each for Stoker and senior McKenzi Petersen.

Elko turned the ball on its first possession but scored on its second with a bank on the right block by junior Johanna Rivera on an assist from junior Aurora Eklund.

But, the Lady Buckaroos tacked on seven points quickly on a post pump by Petersen, a pair of free throws by Stoker, another freebie by senior Jovi Kuskie and a steal and finish by Stoker.

The Lady Indians stopped the run with a free throw by Eklund and a pair of freebies by junior Alysia Carr, but Lowry easily broke Elko’s press and notched a deuce by senior Hannah Whitted — Stoker also scoring on the break.

Eklund drilled a baseline jumper from a pass by freshman Lindsey Johns, but senior Emily Backus grabbed an offensive board for the Lady Bucks and finished a filthy reverse.

Johns hit a jumper for the final bucket of the frame, pulling the Lady Indians to within eight.

Going to the second, Elko trailed 17-9.

Eklund used a nice hesitation move and stepped on the gas — flipping up a finish on the right side — but Stoker continued to be a problem, scoring in transition and once again on the offensive glass.

Junior Peyton Jacaway hit a free throw for the Lady Indians, but an Elko defender gambled and missed a steal and Backus pulled up and drained a midrange J — scoring once more on the break with a feed from Stoker.

Elko took a timeout with 3:45 on the clock, trailing 25-12.

From the reset, Backus went 1-for-2 at the stripe —as did Stoker.

The Lady Indians were limited to one shot — most of which were taken from the outside — and Lowry pushed the pace and found point-blank attempts or drew fouls.

Stoker was hacked and cashed two free throws, and Backus beat the second-quarter buzzer with a coast-to-coast take — Lowry outscoring the Lady Indians 14-3 in the period.

At the break, the Lady Bucks were up 19 with the score at 31-12.

Eklund opened the third with a corner three, but Petersen scored inside on the other side.

Stoker made a steal and rolled to the tin for a layup, but Eklund’s second three of the frame brought the score to 35-18.

Stoker put in more work on the backboards — sticking a put-back for a 37-18 advantage — then grabbing a defensive rebound and drawing a foul on her way to the hole, hitting 1-of-2 at the stripe for a 20-point lead.

Eklund hammered her third triple of the quarter from the corner on a dish from Jacaway, but Kuskie sank a long two for the Lady Bucks.

Stoker drove the left side, drew a block and splashed two more freebies — opening a double-up lead of 21-21 — and collected a weak-side board for a follow and a 44-21 cushion.

Kuskie crossed a nice pass to Stoker for a lefty layup, and Stoker was hacked on another trip and railed both shots for a 48-21 lead.

Jacaway made a steal and finished a contested layup off the glass, bringing the deficit back to 25.

After three quarters, the Lady Indians were down big at 48-23.

Junior Alysia Madigan went 1-for-2 at the line, but Stoker made a nasty spin on the baseline and dropped a short hook.

Petersen was fouled after an offensive board and stuck two free throws, and Kuskie got a friendly roll on a runner.

Elko junior Isabela Torres drained a pair of free throws, but Petersen scored through a foul on the other end — Backus adding two free throws.

Madigan nailed a corner three for the Lady Indians, but Backus pushed the Lowry lead back to 31 with a left-handed finish.

Eklund hit a pair of free throws, but Stoker canned two of her own and increased the Lowry lead back to double at 62-31.

Backus went 1-for-2 at the line, and Madigan put in the final points of the game with a pair of free throws.

Lowry led from start to finish and advanced to the state tournament and the regional final with a 30-point, 63-33 victory.

Stoker dropped a game-high 32 points — going for 15 in the first half and 17 in the second — and was joined in double figures by both Backus (14 points) and Petersen (10 points).

Elko was paced by 16 points from Eklund — who hit three 3s in the third quarter — followed by Madigan with six points.

Lowry’s offense was rounded out with five points by Kuskie and a deuce for Whitted.

For the Lady Indians, the scoring was capped by three points from Jacaway and two each from Carr, Johns, Rivera and Torres.

The Lady Indians — since their last trip to state in 2015 — have been unable to notch wins against quality opponents, going 2-26 against the top-two teams in the league over the last six seasons.

ELKO — 9 — 3 — 9 — 10 — 33 Total

LOWRY — 17 — 14 — 17 — 15 — 63 Total

