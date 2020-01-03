Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40

Peterson got a friendly bounce on a free throw and then found deep positioning, using her height advantage for an easy bucket on the block for a 22-14 lead.

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

The Lady Bucks fed Peterson for another deuce, Lowry pulling ahead by double digits.

Maestrejuan scored after an Elko turnover — giving her double figures with 11 in the first half — and Capellen found an open look and buried a jumper after an Elko defender gambled on a passing lane and missed.

The flurry continued, sophomore Amanda Draper smacking a three off the window and down for a 31-14 lead.

Ross stopped the 14-0 streak with a pair of freebies — giving her 12 points in the half — but the Lady Indians were dominated on the backboards, sophomore Emika Vicarra jerking down a rebound and finishing on the next possession for the Lady Bucks.

Elko and Lowry traded 1-for-2 stints at the stripe, freshman Peyton Jacaway nailing one for the Lady Indians but Backus adding one on the other side.

Sophomore Jovi Kuskie drilled a long two for her first bucket and pushed the margin to more than double.

At the half, Lowry led big at 36-17.