Lady Bucks roll over Lady Indians, 58-40

WINNEMUCCA — A rematch of the 2019 3A North regional quarterfinal — a 43-42 victory for Lowry — was a one-sided affair.
Without its leading scorer, the Elko girls basketball team had no answers Friday in its road game at Lowry — the Lady Bucks dominating in a 58-40 victory — breaking a tie in the league standings.
Elko dropped to 3-2 in the 3A North, Lowry improving to 4-1 in league play — the Lady Bucks beating the Lady Indians for the 11th-consecutive time.
The Lady Indians tallied the first bucket of the ballgame, a jumper from 15 feet by senior Katie Ross.
Lowry grabbed the high side with a three by senior Sierra Maestrejuan.
Sophomore Hannah Whitted grabbed a rebound and banked a shot off the glass for a 5-2 Lowry lead.
After an Elko turnover, sophomore Emily Backus drove the lane and was fouled — opening a 7-2 advantage at the stripe.
The Lady Indians failed to cut into the deficit with a pair of missed free throws.
However, Ross notched her third and fourth points at the line, stopping a 7-0 run.
Maestrejuan pulled the trigger from long range and banged her second three of the quarter for a 10-4 lead.
Ross had a foot on the line and answered with a long two, but Maestrejuan penetrated and banked home a shot for a double-up lead of 12-6.
She then went 1-for-2 at the line, but Ross continued to pack the Lady Indians — scoring Elko’s first eight points with another midrange jumper.
The non-Ross drought was broken by a pair of one-and-one free throws by junior Sydnee Patterson, Elko earning the single bonus in the opening frame.
Lowry closed the first quarter with the final deuce by sophomore McKenzie Peterson, taking a 15-10 lead into the second.
Peterson grabbed another offensive board and put back a layup for her second field goal of the contest and a 17-10 lead.
The deficit was trimmed when Elko freshman Aurora Eklund picked up a loose ball and finished, Ross following with a wrap-around layup.
Senior Carly Capellen made a steal for the Lady Bucks and scored for a 19-14 advantage.
Foul trouble began to mount for the Lady Indians, numerous players picking up their second personals.
Peterson got a friendly bounce on a free throw and then found deep positioning, using her height advantage for an easy bucket on the block for a 22-14 lead.
If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.
The Lady Bucks fed Peterson for another deuce, Lowry pulling ahead by double digits.
Maestrejuan scored after an Elko turnover — giving her double figures with 11 in the first half — and Capellen found an open look and buried a jumper after an Elko defender gambled on a passing lane and missed.
The flurry continued, sophomore Amanda Draper smacking a three off the window and down for a 31-14 lead.
Ross stopped the 14-0 streak with a pair of freebies — giving her 12 points in the half — but the Lady Indians were dominated on the backboards, sophomore Emika Vicarra jerking down a rebound and finishing on the next possession for the Lady Bucks.
Elko and Lowry traded 1-for-2 stints at the stripe, freshman Peyton Jacaway nailing one for the Lady Indians but Backus adding one on the other side.
Sophomore Jovi Kuskie drilled a long two for her first bucket and pushed the margin to more than double.
At the half, Lowry led big at 36-17.
Elko junior Olivia Morrell dropped a layup to start the third quarter, but the margin went back to double with a steal and a coast to the tin by Kuskie.
Senior Izzy Eklund cleaned up the offensive glass for the Lady Indians and scored her first bucket, but the Lady Indians did not defend Maestrejuan from distance on a step-back triple — her third three opening a 20-point lead.
Whitted finished inside for a 43-21 cushion, but Ross nailed a 15-footer on the other end.
Elko feel asleep on defense, Whitted scoring on a backdoor cut — Ross answering with a runner off the window.
Lowry went up 21 on a free throw by junior Macy DeLong, but Jacaway collected a missed three for a follow-up finish.
Freshman Avery Beatty — a call-up for her first varsity game — deflected a pass and got the ball back in transition and cut the lead to 17 with her varsity bucket.
After three quarters, Elko trailed 46-29.
Lowry quickly went back up by 20 with a three by Capellen on the Lady Bucks’ first possession of the fourth period.
Peterson reached double figures with a feed from Maestrejuan, but Jacaway followed with a clean trip to the line for the Lady Indians.
Once again, Peterson used her length for a finish over the defense — Ross scoring her 17th and 18th points of the contest.
Whitted went to the line and dropped two free throws, Jacaway also sinking a pair of freebies on the other end.
Jacaway then showed she had range from beyond 15 feet, smoking a three and reaching double figures.
She then drilled another shot from distance — ruled a two — but Backus stamped the exclamation mark on a buzzer-beating three.
The Lady Indians lost their second-consecutive league contest, falling by 18 points in a final score of 58-40.
Ross scored a game-high 18 points before leaving with a cut to her eye, Maestrejuan booking a team-high 14 points for the Lady Bucks.
Peterson also scored in double digits for Lowry with 13 points, Jacaway scoring 11 of her 12 points in the second half for Elko.
Whitted gave Lowry eight points, Capellen followed with seven, Backus' six points were all courtesy of two 3s, Kuskie added four points, Draper tallied a triple, Vicarra notched a deuce and DeLong capped the scoring for the Lady Bucks with a free throw.
Behind Ross and Jacaway, no other Elko player scored more than two points — Aurora and Izzy Eklund each scoring two points, the offense finished by two apiece for Patterson and Morrell.
Up Next
The Lady Indians (5-7 overall, 3-2 in league) will face defending state champion Fallon (3-2 in league), which edged out a 42-40 victory Friday night over shorthanded Spring Creek (3-2 in league).
Elko and the Lady Greenwave will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.